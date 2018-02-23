RadioandMusic
DJ Snake releases new single 'Magneta Riddim'

MUMBAI: DJ Snake releases a new single, Magenta Riddim, today on Geffen Records via all digital retailers. DJ Snake returns with the first of a series of new music for 2018, starting with an absolute festival banger, written and produced by DJ Snake himself. A video for Magenta Riddim will arrive in the coming weeks.

Following the release of Magenta Riddim, DJ Snake plays a sold out arena show at Accor Hotels Arena in his hometown of Paris tomorrow, 24 February  including more new music and over 668 square meters of LED in a huge new stage design and visual show debut.

In September, DJ Snake released his single, A Different Way, featuring Lauv. The track peaked at number one on Shazam’s Future Hits chart and has racked up over 200 million total combined streams since its release. DJ Snake had promised more music before Christmas time. Watch the video, directed by Colin Tilley.

