Press Release |  21 Oct 2019 17:48 |  By RnMTeam

Tchami enlists Valentino Khan for 'Rainforest' remix

MUMBAI: Confession label head and international house music icon, Tchami, stunned the electronic music community with the release of his eclectic and ingenious single Rainforest back in August. Now, the Parisian maestro is proud to present the first remix of his acclaimed track by none other than industry favorite, Valentino Khan. Featuring a boosted bassline and Valentino Khan’s signature energetic, bouncy vibes, the newest rendition of “Rainforest” is one that’s tailor-made for the dance floor. The “Rainforest (Valentino Khan Remix)” is out now via Confession.

From the culmination of his global summer tour, two N. American headline tours, combined with a slew of global festival dates, it’s been an intense year for Tchami. Add in the launching of his SiriusXM Radio show revelations, make no mistake, the Parisian producer has tirelessly working to build his empire. Through his persistence and knack for signing quality tunes, Tchami’s CONFESSION label is now globally recognized as a hotbed for international house music talent, while also serving as the headquarters for his own musical concoctions. His new single, Rainforest is undoubtedly Tchami’s most unique and eclectic song to date. A step away from the rhythm and groove that made him into the household name he is today, and towards a new representation of himself as an artist and creative. No longer just a DJ, but a multi-faceted entrepreneur that is successfully making house music relevant again.

French DJ and producer Tchami is a pioneer in the ever-growing future house movement. The widely recognized sub-genre can largely be accredited to the Parisian producer and his constant pushing of the musical envelope. He is best known for his enigmatic future house tracks like Afterlife and Adieu, as well as his massively successful first single Promises. Tchami has toured extensively supporting the likes of Skrillex, Diplo and DJ Snake. In addition to his own tours, Tchami has played top festivals across the globe including Ultra Music Festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, HARD Summer, Electric Zoo, Tomorrowland, Creamfields, Coachella, Firefly, Lollapalooza, Spring Awakening, Electric Forest, TomorrowWorld, VELD, and more. As the founder of the CONFESSION Label, Tchami has created a platform to promote artists including Malaa, Mercer, AC Slater, 4B, Madskies, Dombresky, Brohug, Loge21, Angelz, Wax Motif, Dillon Nathaniel and Dustycloud, independently on a global scale.

The world was introduced to LA-based DJ and producer Valentino Khan in 2014, when he burst onto the scene with his debut EP In Khan We Trust on Skrillex's OWSLA label. Khan's sound possessed a unique versatility, incorporating elements of trap, bass, hardstyle, house and more into a driving, often heavy sound that found homes on labels such as Mad Decent, Spinnin Records, and Ultra. In 2015, Khan's original track Deep Down Low became an international sensation, earning the title of ‘Most Played Track’ of the year and topping Sirius XM's #1 Song of 2015 on Electric Area. Since then, he has earned a reputation as a remix master with official renditions of RL Grime's Pressure, Alison Wonderland's, Good Enough  Calvin Harris's One Kiss and more. His original productions include Pump, which has over 17M streams on Spotify, Gold with Sean Paul, as well as production credits for the likes of 2 Chainz, B.O.B., Dizzee Rascal, Iggy Azalea, T.I. and more. On the touring front, Khan sold out his show at the iconic Hollywood Palladium this year, featuring a b2b set with Shaquille O'Neal (DJ Diesel) and a surprise appearance by legend Snoop Dogg. 2019 has already been an epic year for Valentino Khan, and we can't wait to see what happens in the second half!

