RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  21 Oct 2019 15:25 |  By RnMTeam

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike reclaim number one position from Martin Garrix

MUMBAI:  The results for 2019’s Top 100 DJs Poll are in and the winners have been announced. In a shakeup at the top, Belgian brothers and Tomorrowland residents, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike have been voted the World’s No.1 DJ for the second time, after previously winning the award back in 2015 and becoming the first duo to take the top spot.

 DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll provides a global perspective of the electronic music scene’s biggest names. During a three-year period of dominance by Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix, brothers Dimitri & Mike maintained constant pressure by holding down the #2 position before reclaiming their title as the World’s No.1 DJs in this year’s edition of the poll.

Year-on-year the global reach of the poll continues to grow. The voting tally for the 2019 campaign attracted more than 1.3 million votes from 179 countries, ensuring the Top 100 DJs poll continues to be the largest publicly voted music poll on the planet.

Receiving the  award during Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike took to the stage at the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs Awards ceremony in association with the Amsterdam Music Festival (AMF), an initiative of ALDA Events and ID&T, in front of 40,000 fans at the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

Familiar with large-scale stadium shows and having traced these hallowed steps before, Dimitri and Mike marked this win as one of the sweetest victories in their esteemed careers, “Winning this award back in 2015 was incredible, truly mesmerizing, but this time around it means so much more because as artists, as a family, as a scene, we’ve grown so much and the journey since the last time we were here has taken us on to bigger and bolder projects. Having the fans with us every step of the way is amazing, so to once again be voted by them as their World No.1 DJs means everything to us!”

Over the last few years the award-winning brothers have left an historical mark on the electronic music scene at large. From their position as ambassadors of Tomorrowland, playing a part in the incredible rise of the Belgian event that saw 400,000 revellers celebrate Tomorrowland’s 15 anniversary, to their omnipresent position in music charts and streaming platforms. With an all-star line-up on one of the biggest songs of the summer, the platinum award-winning ‘Instagram’, with David Guetta and Afro Bros, saw the brothers work with two of the biggest reggaeton names in the world, Daddy Yankee and Natti Natasha and crushing charts worldwide. While previously working with artists like Wiz Khalifa, Gucci Mane, Diplo, Snoop Dogg Martin Garrix and even Hans Zimmer, the brothers collected 4 Billboard Dance #1s amongst countless gold and platinum awards.

Throw in setting up their own eSports organisation, doing the soundtrack and getting an own playable character in the latest instalment of the Mortal Kombat game franchise, a mammoth season at Ushuaïa Ibiza with their Garden of Madness night, as well as their run of end of year homecoming arena shows with ‘Garden of Madness’ in Belgium (that sees  80,000 people join every year), New York and the UK, plus one-off shows at the Italian Formula 1, UEFA Champions League Final and a gargantuan run of continent hopping tour dates, it’s not hard to see what may have encouraged their worldwide army of fans to back their favourite DJs this year.

“It’s a fascinating poll this year, with a new No.1, lots of movement in the top ten, and more house and techno DJs in the Top 100 than for many years. The poll itself demonstrates that the global scene is still in rude health, and the international feel of it is stronger than ever.” - Martin Carvell, Managing Director, DJ Magazine

Top 100 DJs Poll Analysis, from DJ Mag Deputy Editor Ben Hindle, The DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll is back and not only bigger than ever, but more diverse than it’s been in years. In yet another record-breaking year, a whopping 1.3 million people cast their vote for their favourite DJs, that’s up 100,000 on last our 2018 poll. Once again Top 100 DJs partnered with UNICEF, the world’s leading children’s organisation. Thanks to the kind donations of voters and DJs over the past three years, we have now raised over €112,000 for UNICEF. With this money UNICEF has been able to provide 150,000 lifesaving vaccinations to children in danger.

Other entries in this year's Top 100 DJs Poll include David Guetta, who jumps up two places to claim the bronze medal, and Armin van Buuren, who holds steady in fourth place, making this his 18th consecutive year inside the top five and claiming the Highest Trance award again in the process. Right behind him comes masked DJ Marshmello, climbing all the way from No.10 to make his first appearance in the top five, and Don Diablo — once again the Highest Future House DJ — is up one more spot into sixth. Dutchmen Tiësto and Afrojack both drop places but remain in the top 10, and Steve Aoki rounds off the list by climbing back up one place. The biggest change is Hardwell, who drops nine places down to No.12; however, he’s currently on sabbatical taking some time for himself so this isn’t that surprising, and given all the talk of around mental health and the pressures of stardom this year, we wish him all the best.

Moving down the poll and Brazilian favourite Alok is up two to No.11 — will he finally break the top 10 next year? R3HAB, W&W and Lost Frequencies each drop places, while KSHMR and Eric Prydz both climb three spots. The rest of the teenies is formed of three new additions in the form of Timmy Trumpet (up a whopping 20 spots to No.13, his highest placement yet), DJ Snake (up eight to 16) and Scotsman Calvin Harris (up 21 to 19th place).

Skrillex is unmoving at No.21, scooping the Highest Bass award once again in a year that’s seen him open his already teeming net of collaborators even further. Brit trance trio Above & Beyond are right behind him, hauling themselves up a huge 29 places, while NERVO remain the highest placing women in the chart at No.24. At the tail-end of the twenties, Headhunterz holds on to his Highest Hard trophy despite dropping one spot — his nearest competitor, Angerfist, this year down to 34th place. 

In 35th comes the mighty Carl Cox, taking the Highest Techno gong again. Coxy is up 18 places, leading the charge for a new influx of house and techno artists. In fact, 2019 sees more house and techno artists in the Top 100 than there has been in almost a decade. Elsewhere, Drumcode boss Adam Beyer is up 31 places, just pushing into the top 50, while Claptone is up four and takes Highest House for the third year in a row. Nina Kraviz climbs a massive 37 places into 60th, while Richie Hawtin, Marco Carola, Paul Kalkbrenner and Solomun remain in the poll too. South Africa’s Black Coffee makes a welcome return after yet another successful season at Hï Ibiza, and there’s a host of new additions, rowdy tech-house lads FISHER — this year’s Highest New Entry — and Solardo join the poll, as do Belgian techno spinner Charlotte de Witte, South Korea’s Peggy Gou, and masked German Boris Brejcha.

The addition of de Witte and Gou shows another step in the right direction when it comes to gender diversity in the Top 100. Mariana BO and MATTN have both gained ground rapidly this year — climbing 19 and 21 places, respectively — and Aussie-born bass DJ, Alison Wonderland, claims this year’s Highest Climber award after scooting up a colossal 52 places.

Other artists making double-figure leaps up the poll include ATB, Mike Williams, Ferry Corsten, Breathe Carolina, Deorro, Carl Nunes, Cedric Gervais, Lucas & Steve, and Andy C, who takes home Highest Drum & Bass once again.Swedish House Mafia are up 21 places too, though Steve Angello has taken a hit and Axwell Ingrosso have dropped out altogether. Overall, there are 11 new entries (one more than in 2018), six re-entries - the highest being Belgium’s Yves V, at No.56 - and five non-movers.

Votes came in from 179 different countries, with the most votes recorded from the USA once again, followed by mainland Europe — the UK, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany leading the charge. Latin America is close behind, where fans from Mexico and Brazil, in particular, have been voting in droves. In addition to Facebook and Google, the SMS voting mechanism continued to open up voting to anyone with a mobile phone, with around 15% of all votes coming from this login in 2019. This is perhaps best reflected in the increase of voters from China, which is now second behind India in terms of Asian voting regions. Elsewhere votes came in from countries such as Monaco, Yemen, Sudan, Syria, and Iraq. 

DJ MAG TOP 100 DJS POLL 2019 – FULL LIST // 

1

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

The World's No.1 DJs

Up 1

2

Martin Garrix

 

Down 1

3

David Guetta

 

Up 2

4

Armin van Buuren

Highest Trance

Non-mover

5

Marshmello

 

Up 5

6

Don Diablo

Highest Future House

Up 1

7

Oliver Heldens

 

Up 2

8

Tiësto

 

Down 2

9

Afrojack

 

Down 1

10

Steve Aoki

 

Up 1

11

Alok

 

Up 2

12

Hardwell

 

Down 9

13

Timmy Trumpet

 

Up 20

14

R3HAB

 

Down 2

15

KSHMR

 

Up 3

16

DJ Snake

 

Up 8

17

Eric Prydz

 

Up 3

18

W&W

 

Down 4

19

Calvin Harris

 

Up 21

20

Lost Frequencies

 

Down 3

21

Skrillex

Highest Bass

Non-mover

22

Above & Beyond

 

Up 29

23

DVBBS

 

Down 7

24

Nervo

 

Up 3

25

Quintino

 

Non-mover

26

The Chainsmokers

 

Up 5

27

Alan Walker

 

Up 9

28

Vinai

 

Down 2

29

Headhunterz

Highest Hard

Down 1

30

Fedde Le Grand

 

Down 8

31

Vini Vici

 

Up 3

32

Ummet Ozcan

 

Down 9

33

Angerfist

 

Down 4

34

Bassjackers

 

Down 4

35

Carl Cox

Highest Techno

Up 18

36

Blasterjaxx

 

Up 1

37

Nicky Romero

 

Up 6

38

Wolfpack

 

Down 3

39

ATB

 

Up 10

40

KURA

 

Down 1

41

Danny Avila

 

Down 3

42

Swedish House Mafia

 

Up 21

43

Tujamo

 

Up 3

44

Alison Wonderland

Highest Climber

Up 52

45

Martin Jensen

 

Up 9

46

Cat Dealers

 

Up 2

47

Vintage Culture

 

Down 28

48

Adam Beyer

 

Up 31

49

Mariana BO

 

Up 19

50

Zedd

 

Down 6

51

MATTN

 

Up 21

52

Kygo

 

Down 20

53

Claptone

Highest House

Up 4

54

Mike Williams

 

Up 12

55

Diego Miranda

 

Down 5

56

Yves V

 

Re-entry

57

Will Sparks

 

Down 1

58

Steve Angello

 

Non-mover

59

Ferry Corsten

 

Up 16

60

Nina Kraviz

 

Up 37

61

Alesso

 

Down 16

62

Breathe Carolina

 

Up 15

63

FISHER

Highest New Entry

New Entry

64

Illenium

 

New Entry

65

Deorro

 

Up 24

66

Richie Hawtin

 

Down 5

67

Diplo

 

Down 25

68

Da Tweekaz

 

Up 8

69

Miss K8

 

Down 4

70

3 Are Legend

 

New Entry

71

deadmau5

 

Down 12

72

Carta

 

Up 1

73

Carl Nunes

 

Up 26

74

Charlotte de Witte

 

New Entry

75

Warface

 

Re-entry

76

Cedric Gervais

 

Up 11

77

Yellow Claw

 

Down 30

78

Lucas & Steve

 

Up 14

79

Andy C

Highest Drum & Bass

Up 11

80

Peggy Gou

 

New Entry

81

Deniz Koyu

 

Down 3

82

Robin Schulz

 

Down 22

83

Vicetone

 

Re-entry

84

Tom & Collins

 

New Entry

85

Boris Brejcha

 

New Entry

86

Marco Carola

 

Non-mover

87

Paul van Dyk

 

Down 32

88

Solardo

 

New Entry

89

Thomas Gold

 

Re-entry

90

Black Coffee

 

Re-entry

91

Paul Kalkbrenner

 

Up 4

92

Daddy's Groove

 

Down 12

93

Julian Jordan

 

Re-entry

94

Rave Republic

 

Up 4

95

Sub Zero Project

 

New Entry

96

D.O.D

 

New Entry

97

Henri PFR

 

New Entry

98

Florian Picasso

 

Down 36

99

Swanky Tunes

 

Down 28

100

Solomun

 

Down 9

Tags
Dimitri Vegas Like Mike DJ Martin Garrix DJ Mag David Guetta Martin Garrix Tomorrow land Afro Bros Wiz Khalifa Skrillex Gucci Mane Diplo Snoop Dogg Hans Zimmer DJ Marshmello DJ Snake
Related news
Press Releases | 21 Oct 2019

Tchami enlists Valentino Khan for 'Rainforest' remix

MUMBAI: Confession label head and international house music icon, Tchami, stunned the electronic music community with the release of his eclectic and ingenious single Rainforest back in August.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Oct 2019

Global superstar DJ and producer Martin Garrix to provide sound of UEFA EURO 2020

MUMBAI: World famous DJ named Official Music Artist of UEFA EURO 2020 and will produce and perform the official song for the tournament as well as the official walkout music

read more
Press Releases | 09 Oct 2019

Martin Garrix and STMPD RCRDS announce full program for Amsterdam Dance Event 2019

MUMBAI: Martin Garrix and his STMPD RCRDS label have just revealed their full program for this year’s Amsterdam Dance Event, as they announce loads of exciting plans.

read more
Press Releases | 07 Oct 2019

David Guetta officially closes his massive Ibiza 2019 season

MUMBAI: Hundreds of thousands of guests flew in from all parts of the world to experience David Guetta’s weekly shows at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza. The French artist brought together a star-studded line-up over the 18 weeks he performed across both venues.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Sep 2019

Diplo debuts new Thomas Wesley track and video 'Lonely'

MUMBAI: Diplo, under his country moniker Thomas Wesley unveils new track and video Lonely featuring Grammy-nominated multi-platinum trio Jonas Brothers today watch here.

read more

RnM Biz

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
Yamaha Music introduces its latest range of soundbars with in-built Alexa voice control in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music India, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan, a global leader in audio read more

News
RJ Malishka opens up about a sting operation on her show

MUMBAI:  Mumbai ki rani RJ Malishka and the team at RED FM Mumbairead more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live' is back with Sukh-E

MUMBAI: Put on your dancing shoes and get grooving as 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio sread more

News
CD Baby announces expansion into India

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of two notable Inread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group