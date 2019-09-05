9122 Records introduces 'indie-proper' duo 'The Response'

MUMBAI: True to its positioning of curating some of the coolest Independent music from around the world, Mumbai-based record label, 9122 Records announces its latest signing, the indie-pop duo, The Response from Christchurch, New Zealand.

After releasing International projects including DJ Snake’s `Premiere Classe Records’, Tara McDonald (UK), Trinix (France), Veronica Fusaro (Switzerland) and others – the label now brings to their shores the infectious and danceable alt-pop sounds of this multi-talented duo, with the release of their brand new EP titled Open Doors.

Comprising of vocalist/guitarist Andrew Knopp and multi–instrumentalist Victoria Knopp, The Response encapsulate a blissful mix of alt–electronic soundscapes that takes you on a journey to their musical land, leaving one pondering, thinking and hypnotized by the duo’s melodic charm and insightful lyrics.

Commenting on their EP, the duo says, “We decided to name the EP after the track, Open Doors because this collection of songs represents a new beginning. We’re excited for what the future holds and about the music we are making at the moment.”

Described as ‘indie-proper’, the duo write, produce, record, mix and master all their own music. Often introspective, their music is said to offer a sense of cautious hope, one that brings nostalgic touches of loss, belonging and identity (Permanent Rain Press).



The duo’s latest offering is the brand new five-track EP Open Doors, which is an India Exclusive release.

Determined to translate their music from tape to stage, The Response have crafted a live show that utilizes every one of their limbs and will leave you wondering exactly how the duo – just two of them - can make so much noise. Their dynamic live show has allowed them to share the stage with such international acts as Baio (of Vampire Weekend fame), Deep Sea Diver (Seattle), Big Scary (Australia) and Kate Boy (Sweden), as well as grace local festivals including Electric Avenue.

Open Doors EP by The Response is available in India exclusively on 9122 Records across all streaming services.