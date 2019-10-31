For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  31 Oct 2019 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

Rezz joins forces w/masked producer Malaa for new track 'Criminals'

MUMBAI: Following her most impactful project to date (Billboard) Beyond The Senses, and his latest release Revolt, Rezz and Malaa have teamed up for a monstrous new single Criminals, out today on Tchami’s label, Confession. Rezz has been teasing the collaboration with the mysterious masked DJ, Malaa, over the course of her Beyond The Senses tour this fall, and the duo performed the track live for the first time this past Saturday at Houston’s Freaky Deaky festival. It’s an exciting partnership for the two producers, both of whom are revered for their mastery of ominous aesthetics and sinister bass.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rezz says, I have known Malaa for a long time now, we knew we’d work together someday.”

Listen here:


Criminals - REZZ & Malaa

null

 

One of the most exciting and idiosyncratic artists in electronic music today, Rezz rose to international attention via successive releases on Owsla’s sub-label Nest HQ and Deadmau5’s record label Mau5trap. Her recently released Beyond The Senses EP earned praise from SPIN, who hailed its mechanical stomps and shrill synths, and Billboard, who said the EP takes her menacing, mechanical sound to new dimensions, while seizing the #1 spot on multiple iTunes and Apple Music charts. Rezz’s fall Beyond The Senses tour has seen her play legendary venues like LA’s Greek Theater and headlining major festivals including NOLA’s Voodoo and Seattle’s Bumbershoot, leading Seattle Weekly to dub her one of EDM's most commanding women.

Masked by his iconic balaclava on stage, Malaa’s identity remains unknown. Though with over  a dozen singles and EP’s under Tchami’s Confession label, Malaa has made his presence known in the underground dance music community. His work has been recognized and remixed by global artist, Alok, has worked alongside Skrillex and Diplo’s collective, Jack Ü, and combined forces with Tchami on No Redemption. Among some of his more popular releases are Notorious, his remix for DJ Snake’s Me Oh My (feat. Travis Scott, Migos, and GASHI)  and his Tchami collaboration, Prophecy, which have amassed 60 million streams across DSPs collectively. Malaa has graced stages across the globe, featuring appearances at Ultra Music Festivals, Holy Ship!, Creamfields, Breakaway, HARD Summer Music Festival, Moonrise, Spring Awakening, Lollapalooza and EDC.

The release of Criminals coincides with the launch of Malaa’s North American ILLEGAL 2019 TOUR, kicking off tonight, and Rezz’s Beyond The Senses tour, which continues through December with dates in Chicago, Portland, Seattle and more.

Tags
Malaa REZZ Skrillex Diplo Tchami Criminals Beyond The Senses Mechanical stomps DJ Snake Notorious Me oh my
Related news
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2019

Patrick Topping unveils powerful EP 'Dungeon Freak'

MUMBAI: Newcastle-born DJ and producer Patrick Topping has dropped new EP Dungeon Freak, featuring Daddy Dino, out 8 November worldwide via TRICK.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Oct 2019

Tchami enlists Valentino Khan for 'Rainforest' remix

MUMBAI: Confession label head and international house music icon, Tchami, stunned the electronic music community with the release of his eclectic and ingenious single Rainforest back in August.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Oct 2019

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike reclaim number one position from Martin Garrix

MUMBAI:  The results for 2019’s Top 100 DJs Poll are in and the winners have been announced.

read more
Press Releases | 27 Sep 2019

Diplo debuts new Thomas Wesley track and video 'Lonely'

MUMBAI: Diplo, under his country moniker Thomas Wesley unveils new track and video Lonely featuring Grammy-nominated multi-platinum trio Jonas Brothers today watch here.

read more
Press Releases | 05 Sep 2019

9122 Records introduces 'indie-proper' duo 'The Response'

MUMBAI: True to its positioning of curating some of the coolest Independent music from around the world, Mumbai-based record label, 9122 Records announces its latest signing, the indie-pop duo, The Response from Christchurch, New Zealand.  

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

Press Releases
MX Player raises $110 million from Tencent and Times Internet

MUMBAI: MX Player, the world’s largest local video player and India’s biggest video OTT platform read more

News
Get ready for an experiential ride to India's nightlife with RED FM and Nokia 7.2

MUMBAI: In a first of its kind social media activity, 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and the moread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group