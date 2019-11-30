Revered duo SQWAD drop imposing new single ‘Big Ting Vibe’

French duo SQWAD have unveiled their new single Big Ting Vibe, out on Friday 29 November via DJ Snake’s record label Premiere Classe.

Harnessing a sound that SQWAD have made their own over the past few years, Big Ting Vibe is an imposing, bass-heavy release that pairs speaker-shuddering bass with mutated Patois vocals to devastating effect.

Listen here:

The single marks SQWAD’s first release on Premiere Classe, DJ Snake’s record label that has previously put out music from the likes of Da Vinci, Plastic Toy, Malaa, Gammer and SAYMYNAME.

Making waves in the bass house scene since launching in 2015, SQWAD is made up of high school friends Etienne and Antoine, both from Toulouse, France. Their first real buzz was created by 2017 track Damn Right which received support from fellow acclaimed producers JAUZ, Habstrakt, Ekali and NGHTMRE.

The following year they remixed Zeds Dead & JAUZ’s Lights Go Down for a remix package that also included Sikdope, Gentlemans Club and Subtronics. This in turn led to gigs and shows for the pair, who shared stages with Taiki Nulight, Getter, Tony Romera, Sikdope, Bellecour and Badjokes.

2019 has already proven to be SQWAD’s biggest year yet, performing at several clubs and festivals - including Lollapalooza Paris, E-WAX Festival and SANS MERCI Toulouse - and releasing on labels such as Mad Decent, Monstercat, Nightbass and Confession.

Delivering the kind of bass-heavy sound that they are renowned for, Big Ting Vibe sees SQWAD at their uncompromising best.