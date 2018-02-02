Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike partner up with 'Quintino' to provide single for movie 'Patser'

MUMBAI: Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are at it again, directing their talent down diverse avenues and breaking down barriers outside of dance music. With this combination with Quintino, Patser Bounce, the boys again show why they are two of dance’s most in-demand names, even outside of electronic music circles, blurring the lines between entertainment’s many facets. Teased out during the pair’s recent Bringing The Madness: Homecoming shows, the track highlights its ability to work the crowd as well as form the backdrop for one of this year’s most hotly-anticipated Belgian films Patser.

Premiered last week, Patser (meaning Gangsta) is the new and third feature film from Moroccan directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Falah. Both Adil and Bilall are attracting Hollywood’s attention with this new movie and are currently in negotiations with Sony to direct the new Bad Boys 3 movie, with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence set to reunite for a third chapter in the much-loved cop series. Beyond contributing to the soundtrack with Patser Bounce the brothers Dimitri and Mike also feature in an acting capacity, expanding on previous on-screen outings together such as Safety First.

Dimitri, in particular, has an active desire to further pursue film roles, with credits due in the upcoming Jean Claude Van Damme led The Bouncer, as well as George C. Romero’s Rise Of The Living Dead the follow up to cult-horror Night Of The Living Dead. The Belgian brothers are no strangers to sound tracking feature-lengths either, famously remixing the original Hans Zimmer theme ‘He’s A Pirate’, which appeared as an official remix in the form of a bonus digital track on the recent Pirates Of The Carribean Salazar’s Revenge’ movie.

Commenting on their role in the music and story of the film the brother said: “Contributing towards this incredible movie by providing not just on the soundtrack but also as actors within the narrative was a huge honour for us. We have a great love for the big screen and when Adil and Bilall reached out and invited us to be a part of Patser it was a project we both jumped at. The entire team have created something really exciting which we think cinema goers are going to love. We’re really proud of the final cut and to see ourselves on the big screen in what is our first full acting role is something very special”.

The track provides an upbeat, intense sound bed that mirrors the film’s narrative and reflects the action-packed, powerful monologue. With Patser Bounce, Belgian’s favourite brothers demonstrate their ability to think outside the realms of dance music, combining a dance floor primed weapon that also perfectly flows with the action on-screen.