FIVE Palm Jumeirah adds world’s no.1 DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to LUVYA festival lineup

MUMBAI: Dubai’s hottest festival, LUVYA, just got that bit hotter with the announcement of two of the biggest stars in the world of dance music joining an already formidable line-up.

The three-day LUVYA festival (12-14 December) at Dubai’s stunning FIVE Palm Jumeirah hotel will be graced by the record-breaking artists Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. The Belgian duo are usually found at the very highest positions of the DJ Mag Top 100 Poll, placing #1 in 2019, with millions of followers on social media, multiple Billboard Dance Chart #1s to their name.

Most importantly, few know how to rock a crowd in their explosive style like they do. Recognised as the “Kings of Tomorrowland”, the two DJ sensations are known for their eccentric show acts and infectious beats, assembling more 1,000,000,000 streams on Spotify and a social media reach of 25,000,000 dedicated fans and followers. Known to sell out events within one hour of announcement, they hold residency in some of the most iconic clubs and festivals around the world, the likes of Ushuaia Ibiza, Creamfields and Tomorrowland, now headlining and set to deliver a show like no other at Dubai based festival, LUVYA.

LUVYA takes place on the hotel’s stunning 150-metre private beach on West Palm Jumeirah, in its breathtaking Penthouse venue and the intimate Secret Room. With incredible views of the Dubai Marina skyline, it’s one of the world’s most incredible locations for a party. Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike will be joined by the likes of Lost Frequencies, Craig David, Eli & Fur, Disciples and Klingande on the burgeoning line-up.

Pricing

FIVE Palm Jumeirah room packages are available at AED1,250 per night, inclusive of x 2 general tickets.

FIVE Jumeirah Village room packages are starting from AED850 per night, inclusive of x 2 general tickets.

One-day Pass for Thursday: AED350 with 3 drinks

One Day Pass for Friday: AED550 with 3 drinks

One Day Pass for Saturday: AED 300 with 3 drinks and food platter

Weekend Pass: AED999 with 10 drinks

*The above rates are subject to taxes and tourism fee