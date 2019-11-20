For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  20 Nov 2019 18:08 |  By RnMTeam

FIVE Palm Jumeirah adds world’s no.1 DJ duo Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to LUVYA festival lineup

MUMBAI: Dubai’s hottest festival, LUVYA, just got that bit hotter with the announcement of two of the biggest stars in the world of dance music joining an already formidable line-up.

The three-day LUVYA festival (12-14 December) at Dubai’s stunning FIVE Palm Jumeirah hotel will be graced by the record-breaking artists Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike. The Belgian duo are usually found at the very highest positions of the DJ Mag Top 100 Poll, placing #1 in 2019, with millions of followers on social media, multiple Billboard Dance Chart #1s to their name.

Most importantly, few know how to rock a crowd in their explosive style like they do. Recognised as the “Kings of Tomorrowland”, the two DJ sensations are known for their eccentric show acts and infectious beats, assembling more 1,000,000,000 streams on Spotify and a social media reach of 25,000,000 dedicated fans and followers. Known to sell out events within one hour of announcement, they hold residency in some of the most iconic clubs and festivals around the world, the likes of Ushuaia Ibiza, Creamfields and Tomorrowland, now headlining and set to deliver a show like no other at Dubai based festival, LUVYA.

LUVYA takes place on the hotel’s stunning 150-metre private beach on West Palm Jumeirah, in its breathtaking Penthouse venue and the intimate Secret Room. With incredible views of the Dubai Marina skyline, it’s one of the world’s most incredible locations for a party. Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike will be joined by the likes of Lost Frequencies, Craig David, Eli & Fur, Disciples and Klingande on the burgeoning line-up.

Pricing
FIVE Palm Jumeirah room packages are available at AED1,250 per night, inclusive of x 2 general tickets.

FIVE Jumeirah Village room packages are starting from AED850 per night, inclusive of x 2 general tickets.

One-day Pass for Thursday: AED350 with 3 drinks

One Day Pass for Friday: AED550 with 3 drinks

One Day Pass for Saturday: AED 300 with 3 drinks and food platter

Weekend Pass: AED999 with 10 drinks

*The above rates are subject to taxes and tourism fee

Tags
Dimitri Vegas Like Mike LUVYA festival FIVE Palm Jumeirah hotel
Related news
Press Releases | 01 Nov 2019

French-Italian DJ/Producer Xanti, vocalist Elenoir and LA-based artist Tim Bell have collaborated on 'Queen Of Love'

A dark and pulsating track, ‘Queen Of Love’ is topped with an original melody that succeeds in delivering a special twist. It’s based on a sample of Al Bowlly’s 1932 song My Woman, which later became more popular with White Town’s ‘Your Woman’ in 1997.

read more
Press Releases | 21 Oct 2019

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike reclaim number one position from Martin Garrix

MUMBAI:  The results for 2019’s Top 100 DJs Poll are in and the winners have been announced.

read more
Press Releases | 17 Sep 2019

Ushuaïa Ibiza announce huge 2019 season closing party!

MUMBAI: Mid-way through another phenomenal season, Ushuaïa Ibiza now reveals its unmissable closing party on Saturday 5 October. Pulling out all the stops with a truly massive house and techno line-up, they’ll be bringing the summer to a close with a resounding ‘bang’. 

read more
Press Releases | 03 Sep 2019

Avicii's Tribute Concert to promote mental health awareness; David Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and others to perform

MUMBAI: 19 of the original singers on Avicii’s biggest tracks, including Aloe Blacc, Adam Lambert, Alex Ebert, Rita Ora and Joe Janiak (see full list below), will come together with a 30 pc band to perform a two hour headline set of his original music on 5 December 2019 at the Friends Arena in S

read more
Press Releases | 10 Jun 2019

Carta releases original debut on Musical Freedom

MUMBAI: With a slew of releases already under his belt this year including, Zhong on Axtone, Better Not and Savage on Spinnin’ If Only on Heldeep as well as remix of Grapevine for Tiesto himself, China’s finest Carta makes his well overdue debut with o

read more

RnM Biz

News
Amazon music customers to get an access to the ad supported, cost free tier facility

MUMBAI: Amazon has taken an initiative to come up with Amazon Music app on iOS, Anroid and FireTread more

News
Synchtank partners with London Grid for Learning (LGfL), offers schools software and licensed music library

MUMBAI: Entertainment software company Synchtank has partnered with London Grid for Learning (LGread more

News
Yamaha launches its premium digital piano "CVP-805" in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha a leader in Musical Instruments, Pro Audio Visual Equipment announces the launch read more

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
TikTok is now the discovery platform for Bollywood classic songs!

MUMBAI: TikTok, the world’s leading short-video creation platform is home to different genres ofread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group