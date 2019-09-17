RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  17 Sep 2019 18:54 |  By RnMTeam

Ushuaïa Ibiza announce huge 2019 season closing party!

MUMBAI: Mid-way through another phenomenal season, Ushuaïa Ibiza now reveals its unmissable closing party on Saturday 5 October. Pulling out all the stops with a truly massive house and techno line-up, they’ll be bringing the summer to a close with a resounding ‘bang’.
 
Italian techno stallion Joseph Capriati brings his muscular grooves to the closing party, showing when he has previously been voted in Resident Advisor readers’ Top 50 DJs in the world and teasing exclusives from his acclaimed Re-dimension label. The mighty Martinez Brothers’ percussive sounds and rolling grooves have been a mainstay on Ibiza in recent years, and with their Cuttin’ Headz events drawing ever-bigger crowds they make for a huge draw. 
 
The Black Madonna’s eclectic house and disco anthems have helped to become one of the world’s biggest DJs in the last few years, and from the biggest festivals to intimate clubs, she can always be counted on for a mesmerising, feel-good set. As one of Berlin’s most popular artists, Paul Kalkbrenner’s stadium-sized techno epics are well documented, with his live shows always packing in the crowds at massive venues across the world, and his triumphant sounds make for a great addition to the party.

Completing the lineup ANTS headliner Andrea Oliva, fresh from featuring on BBC Radio 1’s legendary Essential Mix show. French techno legend Agoria’s intricate melodies have always made him one of the most interesting artists in the game, and in recent years his reputation has once again deservedly surged, Chilean DJ Francisco Allendes, and Spanish regular Raúl Rodríguez completes the spectacular lineup. Expect the world-class production to be particularly off-the-hook to compliment this formidable line-up.

It’s been an incredible season so far at the world’s foremost open-air club, with each residency pulling huge numbers every day. David Guetta’s long-running fixture on the island continues with BIG on Monday nights, with Tomorrowland presenting the show-stopping sounds of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on Tuesdays. Ushuaïa launched the new DANCE OR DIE by Nic Fanciulli concept with a sensational opening performance by Carl Cox. Sharing Wednesday nights was Barcelona’s madcap elrow, bringing four unique themes for each event. Martin Garrix’s world domination continued with his Thursday night residency, followed by the hitmaker himself, Calvin Harris, on Fridays. In-house creation ANTS once again rocked Saturday nights in style with the likes of Andrea Oliva, Joris Voorn, Davide Squillace, Matthias Tanzmann. The launch of Latin music night MUCHO IBIZA every Sunday has proved to be a huge success, showcasing international superstars including Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam, and OZUNA, to name a few.

Other highlights have included the headline-grabbing and sold-out return of Swedish House Mafia to Ushuaïa on 26 Friday 2019, and  Kraftwerk’s highly anticipated 3D show for COCOON on Friday 13 September, which followed on from the first edition with Underworld and Sven Väth. After the incredible show with Armin van Buuren and Above & Beyond, Armin van Buuren will return for a solo show on Friday 20 September. Many more special memories and highlights are yet to be created over the next few weeks, culminating in this gargantuan send-off.

As a 360 music and entertainment company, The Night League, the team behind Ushuaïa Ibiza, brings the most sought-after names to Ushuaïa Ibiza’s world-famous stage and ensures they remain one step ahead of the game every time. 

Based on the experiences gathered over the years Ushuaïa Ibiza’s legendary poolside parties have been drawing in the crowds ever since the very beginning. The #1 open-air club raises the bar ever higher, with an impeccable lineup of superstar residents from across the electronic music spectrum playing from daytime to midnight. Not just content with packing their nights full of world-class artists, Ushuaïa Ibiza constantly outdoes itself when it comes to phenomenal productions, with a different theme each night of the week. With incredible pyrotechnics, mind-blowing lighting, visuals and a state of the art sound system, not to mention the beautifully designed gogo costumes, as well as an abundance of confetti, streamers and CO2, it’s no surprise people flock from around the world for the inimitable Ushuaïa experience.

Tags
Ushuaia Ibiza David Guetta Tomorrowland Martin Garrix Armin van Buuren Above & Beyond The Night League Swedish House Mafia Calvin Harris Dimitri Vegas Like Mike
Related news
Press Releases | 14 Sep 2019

Breathe Carolina announce new studio album 'Dead' and reveal lead single 'Too Good'

MUMBAI: The multi-talented musicians David Schmitt and Tommy Cooperman, better known as Breathe Carolina, have long had an impactful presence within electronic music circles.

read more
Press Releases | 13 Sep 2019

Riton and Oliver Heldens link up on infectious new single

MUMBAI: London-based DJ and producer Riton has linked up with global superstar Oliver Heldens on Yazoo-sampling new single, Turn Me On, out 13 September 2019 via Ministry of Sound.

read more
Press Releases | 12 Sep 2019

Nora En Pure unveils mesmerising 'Lost Souls' remix

MUMBAI: Creating show-stopping moments during her recent live sets everywhere from Coachella to Burning Man, Nora En Pure’s ethereal remix of Eelke Kleijn’s, Lost Souls is out now via DAYS like NIGHTS.

read more
Press Releases | 11 Sep 2019

Zeds Dead and Jauz link up for highly-anticipated dancefloor collaboration

MUMBAI: Canadian electronic duo Zeds Dead and US DJ and producer Jauz have linked up on lethal new single, Shake, out now via Bite This! and Deadbeats.   

read more
Press Releases | 03 Sep 2019

Avicii's Tribute Concert to promote mental health awareness; David Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike and others to perform

MUMBAI: 19 of the original singers on Avicii’s biggest tracks, including Aloe Blacc, Adam Lambert, Alex Ebert, Rita Ora and Joe Janiak (see full list below), will come together with a 30 pc band to perform a two hour headline set of his original music on 5 December 2019 at the Friends Arena in S

read more

RnM Biz

News
Music Broadcast Ltd. recognized amongst 'India's Best Workplaces for Women - 2019'; ranked amongst top 75 organizations

MUMBAI: Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Ltd., was recognized amongst ‘India’s Best Workplaread more

News
RAM Week 35: Not much change in radio stations' standing

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 35, not much change was witnessed in the standing of radio stations.read more

News
Big FM RJs go beyond radio with 'Big Influencer Specials' launch for creative brand integrations

MUMBAI: BIG FM has announced the launch of its ‘BIG Influencer Specials’.read more

News
Shemaroo Institute of Film and Technology's association with Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music Academy 'perfect' fit, says Deputy VP Aneri Salva

MUMBAI: Suresh Wadkar’s Ajivasan Music Academy and Shemaroo Institute of Film & Technology (read more

News
I blocked my manager from contacting me, shares Ayushmann on 'Battle of the Sexes with Sarthak'

MUMBAI: It's been a splendid seven years since popular TV host and former Roadie Ayushmann Khurraread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group