For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  01 Nov 2019 17:05 |  By RnMTeam

French-Italian DJ/Producer Xanti, vocalist Elenoir and LA-based artist Tim Bell have collaborated on 'Queen Of Love'

A dark and pulsating track, ‘Queen Of Love’ is topped with an original melody that succeeds in delivering a special twist. It’s based on a sample of Al Bowlly’s 1932 song My Woman, which later became more popular with White Town’s ‘Your Woman’ in 1997. The track reached number one in the UK Singles Chart in addition to topping the charts in Sweden and Spain.

By the end of its chart run, the single amassed top 10 placements in over 12 countries including Australia, Ireland and Italy.  Celebrated as one of the 90s most defining singles, Pitchfork named it as one of their top 200 tracks for the entire decade.

Comprising three different and creative artists, ‘Queen of Love’ marks the second collaboration between Xanti and Elenoir after collaborating on the Maroma project which to date has been streamed over 2 million times. Rounding out the package, the Italian artists teamed up with Tim Bell and ‘Queen Of Love’ was the end-result.

Xanti is the alias of Matteo Romano. Since first falling in love with music while touring Italy with his drummer father, he has released tracks on prestigious labels such as Cr2 Records, Armada, Enhanced Music, and Disco: Wax. Receiving widespread support and praise from the likes of Hardwell,  Afrojack,  Eddie  Halliwell  and  Dimitri  Vegas  &  Like  Mike before  starting  his  own  Backdoor Music Group label.

Tim Bell’s smooth melodies, dynamic  beats  and  sleek  style has seen him cultivate a status as one of the most respected electronic artists in the US. The haunting ‘Deep Inside’ peaked at #22 in the Deep House charts and was featured by Steve Angello during his BBC Radio 1  residency. ‘Hold  My  Hand’ was Trackitdown’s ‘Featured  Track’ and Radio 105’s ‘Top Tune of the Week’. His soulful rework of Stone Van Brooken’s ’Wrong Way’ rose up the iTunes Top 40 charts in Italy and Germany and to date has been streamed over 750,000 times on Spotify.

Elenoir’s studies in Art, Literature  and Philosophy  offered  the budding  singer  several  sources  of  inspiration,  while she grew up listening to musicians ranging  from  Portishead,  Massive  Attack,  Nine  Inch  Nails to  Madonna and  Amy Winehouse. These tastes have combined to inform her own enticing sound - one that Elenoir can only amplify through her ethereal voice. Her previous single ‘This War’ was awarded the 2018 ‘Special Prize’ from one of Italy’s top radio stations, Radio DeeJay.

‘Queen Of Love’ marks the start of what could well be a fruitful creative partnership between three natural talents.

Tags
Xanti BBC Radio 1 Dimitri Vegas Like Mike Sweden Spain music Elenoir Queen Of Love Steve Angello
Related news
Press Releases | 01 Nov 2019

Dua Lipa's new single video 'Don't Start Now' releases today

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa is set to release her new track Don’t Start Now today.  Serving up a divine slice of pumping Nu Disco, Don’t Start Now is a pure adrenalin-fuelled, feel-good dance floor anthem of positivity and self-empowerment.

read more
Press Releases | 29 Oct 2019

Rising talent Miki Rose returns with an electro-soul single 'Right Now'

MUMBAI: Following on from her genre-bending EP Nomad Diaries Vol. 1 (released earlier this year), Right Now channels electronic- house influences with seamless production from long-time collaborator El Train, while Miki’s warm, soulful vocals make a heartfelt plea for affection.

read more
Press Releases | 26 Oct 2019

UK producer LYAN links up with Becky CJ on new single 'Dangerous Love'

MUMBAI: Mysterious British DJ, producer and songwriter LYAN has linked up with London-based vocalist Becky CJ on new single Dangerous Love, out Friday 25 October.

read more
Press Releases | 26 Oct 2019

Scottish producer Wuh Oh releases new single 'Ziggy'

MUMBAI: Composer, producer and performer Wuh Oh aka Peter Ferguson has unveiled his latest single Ziggy via his own imprint Soft Style.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2019

Blinkie drops official video for latest single 'Must Be Love'

MUMBAI: London-based producer Blinkie has unveiled the official video for his latest single Must Be Love, out 25 October.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Livon announces the hunt for India’s first all-girls K-Pop band in partnership with 9XO

MUMBAI: In line with its philosophy of being a constant companion in all the new and exciting exread more

News
Radio Stations in Jammu, Srinagar and Leh renamed as All India Radio, Jammu; All India Radio, Srinagar; and All India Radio Leh

MUMBAI: Prasar Bharati India's largest public broadcasting agency has changed its branding from 'read more

News
Big FM Bengaluru launches school contact program to create awareness on plastic issue in the city

MUMBAI: Moving forward on its commitment towards tackling the plaread more

Press Releases
Hungama Music partners with MY FM to create original content

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music and music video streaming platforms in the countrread more

Press Releases
MX Player raises $110 million from Tencent and Times Internet

MUMBAI: MX Player, the world’s largest local video player and India’s biggest video OTT platform read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group