French-Italian DJ/Producer Xanti, vocalist Elenoir and LA-based artist Tim Bell have collaborated on 'Queen Of Love'

A dark and pulsating track, ‘Queen Of Love’ is topped with an original melody that succeeds in delivering a special twist. It’s based on a sample of Al Bowlly’s 1932 song My Woman, which later became more popular with White Town’s ‘Your Woman’ in 1997. The track reached number one in the UK Singles Chart in addition to topping the charts in Sweden and Spain.

By the end of its chart run, the single amassed top 10 placements in over 12 countries including Australia, Ireland and Italy. Celebrated as one of the 90s most defining singles, Pitchfork named it as one of their top 200 tracks for the entire decade.

Comprising three different and creative artists, ‘Queen of Love’ marks the second collaboration between Xanti and Elenoir after collaborating on the Maroma project which to date has been streamed over 2 million times. Rounding out the package, the Italian artists teamed up with Tim Bell and ‘Queen Of Love’ was the end-result.

Xanti is the alias of Matteo Romano. Since first falling in love with music while touring Italy with his drummer father, he has released tracks on prestigious labels such as Cr2 Records, Armada, Enhanced Music, and Disco: Wax. Receiving widespread support and praise from the likes of Hardwell, Afrojack, Eddie Halliwell and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike before starting his own Backdoor Music Group label.

Tim Bell’s smooth melodies, dynamic beats and sleek style has seen him cultivate a status as one of the most respected electronic artists in the US. The haunting ‘Deep Inside’ peaked at #22 in the Deep House charts and was featured by Steve Angello during his BBC Radio 1 residency. ‘Hold My Hand’ was Trackitdown’s ‘Featured Track’ and Radio 105’s ‘Top Tune of the Week’. His soulful rework of Stone Van Brooken’s ’Wrong Way’ rose up the iTunes Top 40 charts in Italy and Germany and to date has been streamed over 750,000 times on Spotify.

Elenoir’s studies in Art, Literature and Philosophy offered the budding singer several sources of inspiration, while she grew up listening to musicians ranging from Portishead, Massive Attack, Nine Inch Nails to Madonna and Amy Winehouse. These tastes have combined to inform her own enticing sound - one that Elenoir can only amplify through her ethereal voice. Her previous single ‘This War’ was awarded the 2018 ‘Special Prize’ from one of Italy’s top radio stations, Radio DeeJay.

‘Queen Of Love’ marks the start of what could well be a fruitful creative partnership between three natural talents.