Press Release |  03 Dec 2019 17:39 |  By RnMTeam

Avicii tribute concert to be live streamed on Avicii’s official YouTube channel plus broadcast from U.S., Swedish, European a Asian outlets

MUMBAI: The Tim Bergling announced today that the December 5 Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness at Friends Arena in Stockholm will be lived streamed globally on Avicii’s official YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages as well as other outlets (see below).

At the concert, for the first time ever, 19 of the original singers on Avicii’s biggest tracks, including Aloe Blacc, Adam Lambert, Dan Tyminski, Rita Ora and surprise acts, will come together with a 30 pc band to perform a two hour headline set of his original music.

The main concert (9pm - 11.15pm local time CET) will be livestreamed on:

- Avicii's official YouTube, Facebook and Instagram (Globally)

- SVT (Swedish TV), YLE (Finnish TV), SR (Swedish Radio), Fun Radio (France), Evolution Radio (US iHeart Radio), Firelane (US AMP Radio), Block FM Radio (Japan), EBU (European Broadcasting Union), and more.

Produced by The Tim Bergling Foundation, all net profits from the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness will go to supporting organizations which address mental health needs and suicide prevention for young people. The 55,000 seats sold out within 30 minutes of going on sale in September. Concert goers in Sweden will see headline DJ sets from David Guetta, Kygo, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Laidback Luke and Nicky Romero, which are not part of the broadcast/streaming.

When the superstar artist and producer known to millions of fans around the world as Avicii but known to friends as Tim died on April 20, 2018 it sent a shockwave around the world, the global mourning an equal and opposite reaction to the Swedish producer’s intensely uplifting music and the reach it had during his comet streak of a career. Fans and fellow artists called him passionate, groundbreaking, the gold standard for timeless electronic music. At the Avicii Tribute Concert for Mental Health Awareness fans worldwide will come together with his collaborators to honor his music and legacy.

“We are grateful that his friends, producers, artists and colleagues are coming to Stockholm to help. They have all expressed a sincere interest and desire to engage in efforts to stem the tide of mental illness and lend their support to our work with the Tim Bergling Foundation. We are very much looking forward to this evening, which will be a starting point for the foundation's work going forward.

“Every year around 1500 people take their own lives in Sweden and globally up to one million. It is a tragedy that affects families, communities and with long-term effects on relatives who live on in grief. It is a global crisis and the second most common cause of death among young people aged 15-29 *. We want this concert to help put the topic on the agenda and pay attention to the stigma surrounding mental illness and suicide. Policies and tools are needed to detect the risks and prevent suicide, especially among young people,” says Klas Bergling, Tim’s father.

