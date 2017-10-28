RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  28 Oct 2017 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

Ed Sheeran becomes the most loved international artist in India

MUMBAI: With his popularity in India towering higher than Burj Khalifa , Ed Sheeran has broken another record of being the only international artist whose song, Shape of You, has crossed half a billion streams across platforms.

This phenomenon has not been achieved by any artist in India making him and his music the most loved. In fact Shape of You in the only English track featuring among the most viewed video on YouTube and has captured this space since its release in January.

Audio streaming platforms like Saavn, Gaana, Hungama and Wynk, are surprised by this popularity and consumer demand as they too have never seen streaming numbers rise at such a high rate.

Sony Music India Head International Music Arjun Sankali says, “India is changing its listening behaviour from Hindi / regional to a whole lot of English. Infact artists like Ed Sheeran cut through geographies and have entered into the hinterland which is seen with the views coming from cities like Indore, Bhilai, and Patiala to even Kochi. Ed has a massive following here and we are overwhelmed by the response.”

Tags
Ed Sheeran Shape Of You Sony Music India Saavn Gaana Hungama Wynk
Related news
Sony Music
Press Releases | 22 Sep 2017

Sony Music India begins the #EdSaid social campaign

Sony Music India begins the #EdSaid social campaign

read more
Press Releases | 05 Sep 2017

Lauv announces debut support tour across asia with Ed Sheeran

MUMBAI: Today, 23 year old independent singer,songwriter and producer Lauv, announces he will be supporting Ed Sheeran through his tour of Asia, a huge 14 date run commencing in Osaka, Japan on 25 October, and closing in Dubai on 23 November.

read more
Press Releases | 04 Sep 2017

Grammy Nominated Raja Kumari signs a deal with Sony Music India

MUMBAI: American songwriter, rapper and recording artist signs a recording and an exclusive management deal with Sony Music India. Raja Kumari begins her musical career in India with global music giant Sony Music in a recording and an exclusive management deal.

read more
Press Releases | 01 Sep 2017

Holland states 'Demons' is a dark track about a troubled soul

MUMBAI: Having gained critical acclaim from the likes of The Line Of Best Fit, Going Solo , Press Play Okay and Lost Culture amongst others for her most recent release Forget Your Name earlier this year, Amsterdam born artist Holland blasted back into the scene with one of the cult emerging track

read more
Press Releases | 31 Aug 2017

Artist Aloud joins hand with Coke Studio for season 10

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud that owns its own Talent First App has associated with the much loved and the longest running music series Coke Studio as it enters its tenth season.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio channel pulls down '#MatAaoIndia' campaign

MUMBAI:  Radio Mirchi pulled down its '#MatAaoIndia' campaign with an apology for putting up a cread more

Press Releases
FLYP at MTV Café opens its doors for mumbaikars to Gorge gulp and groove

MUMBAI: Funbars Hospitality Pvt.read more

Press Releases
Fever FM Chennai pays an epic tribute to Dr. Kalam

MUMBAI: In 2015 Fever FM brought the trademark Fever brand experience to Chennai with the first read more

Press Releases
Radio Mirchi and RED FM to co-air a show

MUMBAI: PepsiCo India’s Quaker Oats+Milk, a one-of-a-kind grain dairy beverage along with Mindshread more

News
BARC Week 42: Mastiii shows an extensive rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), majority of tread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group