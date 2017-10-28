Ed Sheeran becomes the most loved international artist in India

MUMBAI: With his popularity in India towering higher than Burj Khalifa , Ed Sheeran has broken another record of being the only international artist whose song, Shape of You, has crossed half a billion streams across platforms.

This phenomenon has not been achieved by any artist in India making him and his music the most loved. In fact Shape of You in the only English track featuring among the most viewed video on YouTube and has captured this space since its release in January.

Audio streaming platforms like Saavn, Gaana, Hungama and Wynk, are surprised by this popularity and consumer demand as they too have never seen streaming numbers rise at such a high rate.

Sony Music India Head International Music Arjun Sankali says, “India is changing its listening behaviour from Hindi / regional to a whole lot of English. Infact artists like Ed Sheeran cut through geographies and have entered into the hinterland which is seen with the views coming from cities like Indore, Bhilai, and Patiala to even Kochi. Ed has a massive following here and we are overwhelmed by the response.”