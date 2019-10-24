RadioandMusic
BTS reveals collaboration with Lauv 'Make It Right' (Feat.Lauv)' on 18 October

MUMBAI: Global superstars BTS dropped their newest collaboration Make It Right (feat. Lauv)’ on 18 October. The track brings new lyrical and vocal changes to the original Make It Right from Map Of The Soul Persona, the hit collaboration with world-famous singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran.
 
‘Make It Right (feat. Lauv)’ is a collaboration between BTS and Lauv, the independent singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer loved for songs like I Like Me Better, I’m So Tired and Lonely.
 
Lauv comes on board as featured artist together with his own additions to the English lyrics. Lauv’s signature soft and delicate vocals are weaved together with the melody of the song to bring to the fore a wistful yet refined sensibility. BTS and Lauv’s vocal blend offers a unique charm that is just as special as the original’s.  
 
The accompanying music video is a collage of different footages of Make It Right performances taken during the BTS Map Of The Soul  world Tour Love yourself, Speak yourself. Entwined with the footages is an animated story of a boy and a girl that was the motif of the original song. Scenes of BTS becoming one with fans as they perform and moments of overflowing emotions on stage are meshed with animation to add layers of emotions to the song.
 
BTS has been collaborating with various world renowned artists like Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj, The Chainsmokers, Charli XCX, Zara Larsson and Juice WRLD. Through their latest collaboration with Lauv, BTS once again presents their broadened musical spectrum as global superstars.
 
BTS is set to perform at the BTS world Tour Love yourself, Speak yourself  [The Final] in Seoul this late October which will mark the grand finale of their historic stadium tour.
 
