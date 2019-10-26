For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Press Release |  26 Oct 2019 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

UK producer LYAN links up with Becky CJ on new single 'Dangerous Love'

MUMBAI: Mysterious British DJ, producer and songwriter LYAN has linked up with London-based vocalist Becky CJ on new single Dangerous Love, out Friday 25 October.

 A shimmering slice of bass-heavy pop music, Dangerous Love pairs Becky’s soaring vocals with low-end bass and delicate piano keys. It follows on from LYAN’s globally acclaimed track One Thing featuring Turkish vocalist Serel, a single that has amassed 2.9 million hits on YouTube after its September release.

 LYAN’s sound draws on a unique and diverse range of influences that have shaped his character and style in this music today. Growing up in inner-city London in the 2000s, he has drawn inspiration from hip-hop, UKG and a more commercial pop sound. “From a young age I was exposed to a variety of musical genres and London is a melting pot of sounds and cultures which have all had a positive effect and impact on my current sound and identity,” he explains. “I’m excited to share my music at a time when so many different genres and cultures are accessible to everybody”.

 Becky CJ first found success performing cover songs on YouTube with her cover of Ed Sheeran’s Lego House going viral and racking up 100,000 views in one week. Her first EP ‘My Teenage Love Story’ then made it into the Top 10 in the iTunes Singer/Songwriter charts, before a collaboration with producer Nicolas Haelg on song ‘Next To You’ garnered over one million streams on Spotify. In 2016 Becky took time out from releasing music to go back to university to finish her degree in songwriting, and ended up writing Dangerous Love during this period.

 ‘Dangerous Love’ sees two emerging artists demonstrate their unbridled potential and musical talents.

Tags
Becky CJ Dangerous Love Ed Sheeran music One Thing
Related news
Press Releases | 26 Oct 2019

Scottish producer Wuh Oh releases new single 'Ziggy'

MUMBAI: Composer, producer and performer Wuh Oh aka Peter Ferguson has unveiled his latest single Ziggy via his own imprint Soft Style.

read more
Press Releases | 25 Oct 2019

Blinkie drops official video for latest single 'Must Be Love'

MUMBAI: London-based producer Blinkie has unveiled the official video for his latest single Must Be Love, out 25 October.

read more
Press Releases | 24 Oct 2019

BTS reveals collaboration with Lauv 'Make It Right' (Feat.Lauv)' on 18 October

MUMBAI: Global superstars BTS dropped their newest collaboration Make It Right (feat. Lauv)’ on 18 October.

read more
Press Releases | 22 Oct 2019

Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) looks back on a successful edition

MUMBAI: The 24th edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), has just come to end and the organization already announces next year’s dates: In 2020 The Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) will celebrate its 25th anniversary from 21-25 October.

read more
Press Releases | 19 Oct 2019

TCTS debuts with new single 'Not Ready For Love'

MUMBAI: On the heels of sustained global success with packed gigs and prolific production output, TCTS shares a brand- new single entitled “Not Ready For Love” featuring Maya B today.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Tracklib uses artificial intelligence to find perfect loops to sample in every song

MUMBAI: Tracklib, one-stop service for sample licensing, is introducing a ground-breaking new feread more

News
BIG FM Bengaluru releases a music video for #plasticbeku campaign

MUMBAI: Considering the serious consequences of plastic pollution in the city, 92.7 BIG FM, one read more

News
Pex adds Apple Podcasts to its content identification capabilities

MUMBAI: Music is an integral part of podcasts, and as podcasting takes off as a format, knowing read more

News
BIG FM associates with helpage India and Central bank of India for #IGifteyesight on the occasion of Diwali
Big FM

MUMBAI: The radio station along with reputed NGO has set a target to help 1001 people, across theread more

News
This Diwali, Radio City lights up Mumbai with #MumbaiKiJalegi Campaign

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Diwali with #MumbaiKiread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group