Press Release |  16 Aug 2019 19:38 |  By RnMTeam

Don Diablo pulls out all the stops for his remix of David Guetta and Martin Solveig's 'Thing For You'

MUMBAI: Don Diablo has been producing hit after hit this year, with massive tracks like his Jessie J collaboration Brave helping him to become an even bigger star across the world. His next piece of work is a huge remix for David Guetta and Martin Solveig’s, Thing For You.

Tune here

Thing For You - Don Diablo Remix

Known for remixing the best of the best, his discography includes some of the biggest names in music from Rihanna and Ed Sheeran to Panic! At The Disco, Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus. Today, Don Diablo adds his friends David Guetta and Martin Solveig to the exclusive list with his Future House version of Thing For You. The remix enjoyed a very successful airing at Ushuaïa Ibiza where Guetta and Don Diablo played it together, receiving a huge reaction from the crowd.

Thing For You has been storming charts, airwaves and playlists all over the world, with over 13 million plays in a month since release. It also provided Guetta with his monumental thirtieth UK Club Chart #1 of his career. 

