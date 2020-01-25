For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Press Release |  25 Jan 2020

Gaana's Republic Day Campaign Celebrates India's Diverse Musical Roots

New Delhi: On the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day, the country’s favorite music streaming app, Gaana offers every Indian the opportunity to rediscover and celebrate his roots with its campaign- ‘Discover India on Gaana’. The app has reimagined the Indian National song ‘Vande Mataram’ and will host curated playlists that commemorate India’s diversity and the vibrant mix of musical ethnicities that the country offers.

The 50+ curated playlists curated by destinations would enable music-lovers to enjoy popular native melodies from a region along with rich media cards featuring trivia about the origin of these tunes, popular genres & artists and much more. That way, users can discover and celebrate the classical essence of India by snacking on its indigenous tunes with a simple tap - exclusively on Gaana.

As a part of the campaign, Gaana also looks to uphold India’s cultural diversity by giving a native earthen twist to the one song that epitomizes India’s true glory- The Indian National Song. Gaana’s original reimagination of the National Song involves nine emerging singers- Amrita Nayak, Diya Ghosh, Subhechha Mohanty, Simran Sehgal, Aswin Ram, Jishan Ali Thobani, Ashish Patil, Sandesh Motwani, Antareep Hazarika and Illiyana Gogoi, who come from the length and breadth of the country to bring the flavor of their own roots into the talismanic song.

Prashan Agarwal, CEO - Gaana said, “In a world more divided than ever, as the largest music app, we felt it is upon us to revive our collective sense of camaraderie. Music is one of the few strains of humanity that has the sublime power to cut across cultures, faiths, and borders to evoke our shared sense of culture, folklore, and music. To that effect, we have curated playlists that bring out the flavor of our music and our people as we tip our hats to one of the greatest songs that celebrates our spirit of unity. This Republic Day, we invite every Indian to discover and celebrate the music of our nation - only on Gaana.”

With the campaign, Gaana plans to celebrate India’s heterogeneity while invoking the sense of fraternity that binds the nation and its different cultures with the same thread.

Experience the diverse aura of India’s music exclusively on Gaana.

