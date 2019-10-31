Hungama reinvents consumer engagement in the digital entertainment space; introduces Hungama Rewards, India’s first and only loyalty program for music and video streaming users

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company, today launched Hungama Rewards – a new loyalty program that further enriches the music and video streaming experience for users, making it even more engaging and gratifying. Available across its music and video streaming platforms, Hungama Music and Hungama Play, the program allows users to earn coins for every action they take on both the streaming services. Coins earned can be redeemed for physical merchandise including fashion and technology products, and digital experiences like subscriptions, deals and offers on the Hungama Rewards platform, accessible through Hungama Music and Hungama Play apps and web interface.

Through Hungama Rewards, Hungama will offer its users an opportunity to redeem a wide range of products ranging from smart devices and technology accessories from brands like Xiaomi, Amazon and more, fashion accessories from brands like Fastrack, Puma etc. This is in addition to Hungama branded technology, fashion and lifestyle merchandise. Users will also have the option to redeem their coins for digital services like Hungama Music Pro and Hungama Play Pro subscriptions. A Hungama Music Pro subscription enables users to enjoy HD quality ad-free music and unlimited downloads, allowing them to explore and experience a multi-lingual library of over 10 million songs and music videos. At the same time, a Hungama Play Pro subscription allows the users to enjoy an ad-free video watching experience and unlimited downloads.

Users can explore a library of over 5000 films in English, Hindi and regional languages, along with a vast catalogue of more than 1500 short films, 7500+ hours of kids and television content in multiple languages, and over 150,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip, humour, spiritual etc. Hungama Play’s premium subscription also allows access to exclusive content like Hungama Originals, original shows that defy conventions and offer unique, brave new narratives. Coins can also be redeemed for renting premium movies including the latest Hollywood blockbusters like Aquaman, Annabelle Comes Home, Fantastic Beasts, The Crimes of Grindewald, Godzilla, King of the Monsters, Pokemon, Detective Pikachu, Shazam, Horrible Bosses 2, IT, Justice League, Ocean’s 8 and more. Offers to redeem coins for lifestyle experiences like travel, food and dining will also be introduced soon.

Speaking about Hungama Rewards,Hungama Digital Media Founder and CEO Neeraj Roy, said, “We are delighted to launch the next version of Hungama Rewards, our patented gamification layered loyalty program. We want to make our users’ experience on the Hungama Music and Hungama Play apps to be rewarding all the way. Not only will they now have access to the best music and video content, but indeed earn and win a variety of cool merchandise for their loyalty and time spent on the services. We have seen our consumers spend more time and access the service more often when they benefit from the instant rewards they get. Listen, watch, earn, burn and win all the way.”

To enjoy Hungama Rewards, users will be required to login on Hungama Music and Hungama Play apps using the same id, either social media accounts, email ids or mobile numbers. As an integrated program for both the streaming services, coins earned on either get added to the user’s profile. Users can check their profiles to keep a track of the coins that they accumulate for every action taken on the platforms – streaming, linking social accounts, subscribing, downloading, making a playlist, sharing or adding a song or video to favourites, and redeem these through Hungama Music or Hungama Play’s app or web platforms.