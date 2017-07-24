Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike sign deal with Sony Music Entertainment

MUMBAI: Two heavyweight superstars of the electronic dance music scene, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike have signed a long-term deal with Epic Amsterdam, the international label of Sony Music Entertainment Netherlands, and will be releasing their newest single later this month. Fusing a studio pair up with the juggernaut hit producer that is David Guetta and Illinois pop-trap empress Kiiara, the Belgian brothers have crafted an irrefutably stylistic party anthem with new single Complicated that is sure to be another chart climbing hit for all parts of this collaborative force.

Talking of the signing Dimitri Vegas, one half of the duo, said: “We’re really excited to have signed with Sony Music. The label is one of the most iconic identities in the history of the music industry and has been a driving force behind so many musical figures across rock, pop, hip hop and more recently electronic music. It’s a proud moment for us to be joining the lineage of Sony Music artists.”

Sony Music Entertainment Benelux MD Toon Martens, expressed his pleasure at the duo’s signing by saying: “We are thrilled to welcome Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike to the Sony Music family. Together with RCA in the US, Ministry of Sound in the UK and B1 Recordings in Germany we are gearing up for chart successes across the globe. The guys are most definitely one of the world’s biggest brands in electronic music and have been true pioneers pushing the limits of the live show experience over and over again. We are extremely proud they have chosen Sony Music for the next chapter of their journey.”

Counting a string of hit singles to their name, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike are perhaps best known for recent single successes with tracks ‘Higher Place’ featuring Ne-Yo, that went Platinum in their native Belgium and earned them their first #1 spot in Billboard Magazine’s Dance Chart, and Hey Baby featuring Diplo and Deb’s Daughter – which to date has over 20 million YouTube views and 58+ million streams on Spotify – also landed the boys their second #1 atop the Billboard Dance Chart. With a further body of impressive collaborative work to their name that includes studio time with the crème de la crème of artists Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Fatboy Slim, Afrojack, Lil Jon and Hollywood composer Hans Zimmer on the soundtrack of the latest Pirates of the Carribean movie. Alongside their stadium and arena filling shows, that sees that headline everywhere from EXIT festival, Creamfields, Untold Festival and EDC Las Vegas to being the undisputed ambassadors and Kings of Tomorrowland at the 180,000-capacity festival, as well as hosting their own annual Bringing the Madness homecoming show in Belgium with 84,000 fans attending yearly. It is little wonder then why the brothers are in such high demand not just from music artists but also fans alike.

The Complicated collaborators David Guetta and Kiiara both bring their indubitable style and feel to the record. That added with Dimitri and Mike’s impact has the track segueing between a festival-ready crowd-chanting anthem and an unavoidable drive time radio hit. David Guetta, a name that needs no introduction, has scaled countless highs throughout his career selling millions of records and having worked with everyone from Madonna, Justin Bieber, Nicky Minaj, Rihanna, Sia and Lady Gaga, to Snoop Dogg and Usher. The records topline vocalist is fresh-faced trap queen star Kiiara, who struck Gold when the catchy vocal blips of her debut single went viral following its use in the new Apple Watch TV advertising campaign back in 2015, having earned a whopping 72 million plays and still growing, Kiiara’s Gold has since found platinum status as her profile continues to soar.

“Our focus has always been about creativity as we strive to create exciting dance records that we and our fans love,” said Like Mike, the other half of the brotherly duo. “On one hand, we fill stadiums and reach fans in-person with live spectacles that we grow with new elements each time, but on the other hand we’re also creating long-lasting, irrefutable dance anthems that fill the radio charts across the globe.”