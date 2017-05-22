Vivo and Vh1 bring the 2017 Billboard Awards to India

MUMBAI: After the success of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Vh1 is all set to air the much awaited 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Vivo Camera and Music. With its ongoing partnership with the leading global smartphone brands Vivo Electronic Corp, for eight of their international awards, the 2017 Billboard Music Awards will be the second award show in the partnership. The 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Vh1 presented by Vivo Camera and Music are scheduled to telecast on Monday, 22 May 6:30 AM with a prime time repeat at 9 PM.

Lauded as the most coveted honour awarded by Billboard for music, 2017 Billboard Music Awards has announced Cher, legendary pop star, as the recipient of the ‘Icon Award’. This appearance will also mark her first ever award show performance in over 15 years. The Awards night includes star-studded performances by some of the most prolific musicians from the industry, such as Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Bruno Mars and John Legend amongst others. Also, on the 20th anniversary of the film Titanic, the bestselling Canadian songstress Celine Dion will be taking a trip down memory lane with her classic hit My Heart will go on, which she will be performing LIVE at the awards.

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards presented by Vivo Camera and Music will be aired exclusively on Vh1, one hour post the live show from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the viewing pleasure of Indian audiences.

To promote the awards, Vh1 has launched a robust, 360-degree promotional plan that connects with audiences across all platforms through innovative radio integrations, a robust network of 200 colleges, a partnership network of 1000+ hotspots across India and distinct trade innovations.

Commenting on the partnership, Viacom18 English Entertainment Cluster VP and Programming Head Hashim D’souza said, “After a successful partnership on the MTV Movie and TV Awards, we are sure that the partnership with VIVO is further going to strengthen as we get ready for 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Vivo has always created a seamless connect with the Indian audience, and our partnership has seen an overwhelming response from our fans. With the upcoming Billboard Music Awards, we are sure the excitement will only increase manifold.”

The partnership with Vivo ranges across the illustrious list of awards airing on Vh1, such as the MTV Movie and TV Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Video Music Awards, Europe Music Awards, American Music Awards and Brit Awards, besides Golden Globes and GRAMMYs. The partnership between Vivo and Vh1 reiterates the channel’s position as India’s go-to destination for International Music, entertainment and pop culture.