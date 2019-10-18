RadioandMusic
editorial
Press Release |  18 Oct 2019 17:14 |  By RnMTeam

CLMD, Tungevaag release new single 'DANCE'

MUMBAI: Norwegian producers CLMD and Tungevaag have teamed up on their new single Dance, out now via Universal Norway.

A high-energy, feel-good dose of dance-pop, Dance  pairs driving piano keys and anthemic horns with lyrics that suggest ditching the monotony of a 9-5 job and heading straight for the dancefloor.

Watch here :

CLMD has achieved international success with past releases, including previous single Trouble clocking over 11.5 million Spotify streams and receiving multiple spins on radio stations globally such as BBC Radio One, Sirius XM, Kiss FM and Capital FM.

Labelled as Norway’s Finest by BBC Radio 1 tastemaker Pete Tong, CLMD has racked up multiple platinum sales in his native country, building up an insatiable back-catalogue of both original productions and reworks, tackling remix duties for the likes of Bruno Mars, Estelle, Nervo, and Arty.

Possessing a similar level of star status in his native Scandinavia, Tungevaag’s biggest chart success came with debut single Samsara, a collaboration with Swedish artist Raaban. The track topped the charts in Finland and reached #2 in Norway. The Tungevaag & Raaban duo also received an MTV Europe Music Awards nomination last year in the category of ‘Best Norwegian Act’. 

An infectious and effortlessly cool track, ‘DANCE’ is an ode to breaking free and living your best life.

CLMD dance Universal Norway Trouble BBC Radio One Sirius XM Kiss FM Capital FM Norways Finest Bruno Mars Estelle Nervo Arty Samsara Tungevaag & Raaban
