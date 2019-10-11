Hudson Mohawke delivers special remix of Wuh Oh's latest single!

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Hudson Mohawke has unveiled his very special remix of Pretty Boy, the latest single from widely acclaimed emerging producer Wuh Oh. The rework blends Hudson Mohawke’s signature electro sound with orchestral elements.

Born out of the underground club scene in the UK, Hudson has cultivated a formidable presence in the community and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including Drake, Kanye West, John Legend, Travis $cott, Frank Ocean, Bjork and many more.

The original single has already been supported by Pete Tong and showcases Wuh Oh’s talent for creating a hyper-modern clash of jubilant energy and off-kilter melodies.The mercurial performer has crammed a great deal of experience into his short musical evolution. Plucked from MySpace aged 15, his music was previewed along with a personal interview on Radio 1’s Annie Mac show and went on to release material on esteemed producer Ryan Hemsworth’s taste-making Canadian imprint Secret Songs.

Having previously performed on Vic Galloway’s BBC Introducing Sessions, TRNSMT and Electric Fields, Wuh Oh has recently completed a series of support shows with some significant peers – including electronica giants Orbital, New York slo-mo funk pioneer Com Truise and legendary turntablist and experimental hip-hop producer DJ Shadow.

Wuh Oh’s run of enviable support appearances have allowed him to develop his live show. Appearing onstage in otherworldly custom-made outfits, Wuh Oh crafts a surreal and inventive live experience that merges DJing, dexterous keyboard playing, self-styled interpretive dance and his sugar-rush pop sound into something rewarding and unique.

The Hudson Mohawke remix of ‘Pretty Boy’ is out now!

Watch Here: