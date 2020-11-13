For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  13 Nov 2020 17:00

Pregnant Hilary Duff reveals the biggest misconceptions she had about sex when she was young woman

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Hilary Duff, Ashley Benson and Sarah Hyland's sex ed class is now in session.

The actresses had a candid conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Sherry Ross for the Nov. 11 episode of the digital series Lady Parts. At one point during the talk, the stars reflected on their own experiences with sex education.

"I remember just watching a film and that was kind of it," Benson recalled. "I mean, I went to a Christian school growing up and so it wasn't really explained in the right way, in my opinion. I think a lot of things were kind of hidden, and they only made you pay attention to certain things. So, I don't feel like I had the proper sex education at all. And I just kind of just learned from my older friends about everything and that's who I asked questions to."

They then revealed the biggest misconceptions they had about sex when they were younger. "Oh my god," Duff said. "Well, I thought the first time you have sex you're going to get pregnant."

Benson gave a similar answer. "I thought if you'd get fingered you'd get pregnant," the Pretty Little Liars star recalled. "I mean, anything touching your vagina I was like, 'I'm going to get pregnant,' you know what I mean? I just thought anything there I'd get pregnant. So, I was always terrified."

Duff, who is now pregnant with her third child, also said "one thing that's a bummer that people don't really talk about when you're younger is that sex is for pleasure, too-not just about being in love."

"Like, you're having a lot of different feelings in your body and a lot of people are, like, ready at different times," the Lizzie McGuire alum shared. "I guess I never got taught that it was about, like, feeling good and connecting with someone. And you know, I think as a young girl you get taught, 'Well, you want the guy to feel good' or something, and that's really a terrible mentality to go into, like, starting to have sex with."

Hyland agreed. "That's probably the biggest misconception that we all had as young women," noted the Modern Family star. "Because I do remember, 'It's pretty much all about the guy. I'm not going to get anything out of it. But this is much shorter than I thought it was going to be—the time.' Every time. I was like, 'They look like they're doing it for hours on the television. I don't understand.'"

Duff also discussed how there can be misconceptions around reactions during sex, noting that everyone reacts differently. As Hyland recalled, "I would just make those noises because I was, like, those are the noises you make."

In addition, the trio chatted with Dr. Sherry about puberty and the benefits of safe sex.

Watch the video to hear their talk.

Hilary Duff Ashley Benson Sarah Hyland Dr. Sherry
