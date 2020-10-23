For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Oct 2020 13:37

Here's to Ashley Benson and G-Eazy's endless love!

MUMBAI: It looks like there's "no limit" to G-Eazy and Ashley Benson's love.

Six months after they first sparked romance rumors, the 30-year-old actress and 31-year-old rapper seem to be still going strong.
"Many people in their friend group thought Ashley and G would be a short fling, but they are very serious about each other," a source exclusively tells E! News. "They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point."
The insider says the couple's "relationship works because they balance each other out and love to have fun."
"They both make each other laugh all day long," the source continues. "G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It's been very healthy so far and they are in a great place."

The duo put their love on display during a coffee date in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 21, when the paparazzi spotted them kissing and putting their arms around each other.

Whether they're soaking in the sun in Malibu or attending a more formal affair (like her sister's wedding), Ashley and G-Eazy appear to enjoy each other's company and aren't afraid to show a little PDA.

They've even collaborated on songs like "All the Things You're Searching For" and a cover of Radiohead's "Creep." And while the two tend to remain tight-lipped about their relationship, G-Eazy couldn't help but praise Ashley during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, calling her "an exceptionally talented person" and a "special one."

Before dating G-Eazy, Ashley was in a relationship with Cara Delevingne. However, news of their split broke in May, before Ashley stirred speculation with G-Eazy. As for the musician, he previously dated Halsey but they called it quits for good in 2018.

Ashley Benson G-Eazy relationship Cara Delevingne
explore RNM

