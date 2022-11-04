Official Trailer and Key Art for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 Now Available

MUMBAI: The official trailer for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video is here. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning November 9, and the latest Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty.

A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. The trailblazing event features performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver, and Maxwell, and special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko, and many more, all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks—which will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.