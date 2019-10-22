RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Oct 2019 12:37 |  By RnMTeam

Hilary Duff struggles with son's homework

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Hilary Duff, a former child star is back to books again. This time for her child. She admits she struggles with her son Lucas second grade homework.
 
"This guy with his spirit and kindness," the 32-year-old captioned a selfie with her seven-year-old son, Luca, reports usmagazine.com.
 
"Homework is already no joke in second grade. I stopped going to ‘real' school in third grade so I'm actually doomed."
 
The former child star, who began homeschooling when she was eight years old, added, "I am left scratching my head all the time looking at his homework and I'm terrified for next year! Although Singapore math is the s**t. I also learned a lot about tick birds this week."
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Hilary Duff Singapore music
Related news
News | 22 Oct 2019

Guru Randhawa recreates his own track 'Outfit'

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa has re-composed his own 2015 track Outfit for the film Ujda Chaman. "'Outfit' is my old song which was released back in 2015.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2019

Kelly Clarkson sings a duet with Cyndi Lauper

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson performed True Colors as a duet with Girls just want to have fun hitmaker Cyndi Lauper. It was like a "dream come true" for former American Idol winner Clarkson.

read more
News | 21 Oct 2019

Dr. Zeus slams 'Bala' makers for using his hits 'Don't Be Shy', 'Kangna'

MUMBAI: Punjabi music sensation Dr. Zeus has slammed the makers of the upcoming film Bala for using his songs Don't be shy and Kangna without giving him due credit.Dr. Zeus on Friday took to Twitter and asked the makers of the film to "get original".

read more
News | 21 Oct 2019

Lady Gaga causes frenzy with Sanskrit tweet

MUMBAI: Pop star Lady Gaga, who is recovering from a nasty fall she suffered during a concert in Las Vegas, surprised her Indian fans when she tweeted a Sanskrit mantra."Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu," Gaga posted on Twitter on Sunday.

read more
News | 19 Oct 2019

Temecula Road debuts brand new song 'Maybe Not'

MUMBAI: Rising country trio, Temecula Road is excited to release their soulful new track “Maybe Not” today via all digital platforms.

read more

RnM Biz

News
CD Baby hires first International Representative in India continues fast-paced global expansion

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of notable Indian music professional to its rapiread more

News
Yamaha Music introduces its latest range of soundbars with in-built Alexa voice control in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music India, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan, a global leader in audio read more

News
RJ Malishka opens up about a sting operation on her show

MUMBAI:  Mumbai ki rani RJ Malishka and the team at RED FM Mumbairead more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live' is back with Sukh-E

MUMBAI: Put on your dancing shoes and get grooving as 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio sread more

News
CD Baby announces expansion into India

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of two notable Inread more

top# 5 articles

1
Contestant forcibly kisses Neha Kakkar on the sets of Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Famous Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently had to go through a vexatious incident when she was forcefully kissed by a contestant on the...read more

2
Guru Randhawa recreates his own track 'Outfit'

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa has re-composed his own 2015 track Outfit for the film Ujda Chaman. "'Outfit' is my old song which was released back in...read more

3
Kelly Clarkson sings a duet with Cyndi Lauper

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson performed True Colors as a duet with Girls just want to have fun hitmaker Cyndi Lauper. It was like a "dream come true...read more

4
Dancin' In The District Presented By Toyota A Success

MUMBAI: Nashville, TN - On the second Thursday of October, Nashville residents and music fans celebrated the return of Dancin’ In The District by...read more

5
Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) looks back on a successful edition

MUMBAI: The 24th edition of the Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), has just come to end and the organization already announces next year’s dates: In 2020...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group