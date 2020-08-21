RadioandMusic
News |  21 Aug 2020 15:42

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are sparking romance engagement?

MUMBAI: Well that's a pretty little ring!

Close to three months after Ashley Benson and G-Eazy sparked romance rumors with a public kiss, the Hollywood couple has pop culture fans talking once again for a different reason.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Ashley was photographed grabbing a juice and food at Kreation in Los Angeles.

While the eye may go straight to her black jeans, Converse sneakers and Rolling Stones T-shirt, it's the accessories that are raising some eyebrows. The Pretty Little Liars star was spotted wearing a ring with a large diamond.

She was later seen with the bling at a Ralph's grocery store alongside G-Eazy.

Perhaps it's just an innocent piece of jewelry. Or maybe it's just more proof that this relationship keeps getting stronger during quarantine. Whether watching Los Angeles Lakers basketball games at home or running errands together, the pair continues to enjoy the summer together.

"They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for awhile now and also have a few mutual friends," a source previously shared with E! News. "They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours."

Since romance rumors sparked between the pair in May, Ashley attended the wedding of G-Eazy's sister.

When G-Eazy released his new music project on June 26, Ashley was featured on the track "All the Things You're Searching For" with Kossisko.

And while Ashley and G-Eazy continue to keep fans guessing as to where they officially stand, some fans won't forget the actress' recent behavior on social media.

Ashley Benson G-Eazy engagement music Singer
