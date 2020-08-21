Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are sparking romance engagement?

MUMBAI: Well that's a pretty little ring!
Close to three months after Ashley Benson and G-Eazy sparked romance rumors with a public kiss, the Hollywood couple has pop culture fans talking once again for a different reason.
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Ashley was photographed grabbing a juice and food at Kreation in Los Angeles.
While the eye may go straight to her black jeans, Converse sneakers and Rolling Stones T-shirt, it's the accessories that are raising some eyebrows. The Pretty Little Liars star was spotted wearing a ring with a large diamond.
She was later seen with the bling at a Ralph's grocery store alongside G-Eazy.
Perhaps it's just an innocent piece of jewelry. Or maybe it's just more proof that this relationship keeps getting stronger during quarantine. Whether watching Los Angeles Lakers basketball games at home or running errands together, the pair continues to enjoy the summer together.
"They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for awhile now and also have a few mutual friends," a source previously shared with E! News. "They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours."
Since romance rumors sparked between the pair in May, Ashley attended the wedding of G-Eazy's sister.
When G-Eazy released his new music project on June 26, Ashley was featured on the track "All the Things You're Searching For" with Kossisko.
And while Ashley and G-Eazy continue to keep fans guessing as to where they officially stand, some fans won't forget the actress' recent behavior on social media.
MUMBAI: It’s definitely 100 not out for BIG FM!read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has been dipping her spoon into the cooking world, sharpening her chef skills in her new HBO Max at-home cooking show Selena +...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo and his girlfriend Carla Dennis were earlier infected with COVID-19. The singer shared an IGTV on his...read more
MUMBAI: Dancing diva Shefali Jariwala and singer Mika Singh have collaborated on a remake of a hit song of the nineties, though they want to keep...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah drew widespread criticism after it emerged that he spent Rs 72 lakh to buy 75 million fake views on social media for his...read more
MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were still together when she wrote one of her most popular breakup anthems. In a new interview with Apple...read more