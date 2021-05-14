For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  14 May 2021 16:23 |  By RnMTeam

Hilary Duff learned what "Cheugy" means and is stressing her

MUMBAI: Hilary Duff just learned a new word, and let's just say it's not sitting well.

The 33-year-old Lizzie McGuire alum took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 12 to share footage of herself holding newborn daughter Mae, who she and husband Matthew Koma welcomed in March. In the video, Hilary expressed her concern after learning the definition of the trendy new slang term "cheugy" and fearing it just might describe the star herself.

"Listen, guys, I've been stressing for days about this," the mom of three said playfully. "Ever since I heard the word? Fear overcoming my mind. Like, am I cheugy? Are you cheugy? Do you know if you're cheugy?"

She wasn't done compiling questions and continued, "Is someone who's cheugy aware of it? Is it a big deal to be cheugy? What the f--k is going on?"

On the screen for one of the posts, she wrote the message, "Are. You. Cheugy???!!!" With a follow-up post, she wrote confidently, "Can't be chuegs k."

As most people who have a passing interest in Internet trends presumably know by now, the word "cheugy" has become ubiquitous in spaces occupied by members of Gen Z. According to what appears to be the universally agreed-upon usage, the term has come to refer to someone, often a millennial, who was cool and fashionable at one time but is now considered to be-gasp!-basic.

Given this description, it seems quite clear that Hilary couldn't possibly fall under this category. After all, the Younger star, who is soon to be seen as the lead in Hulu's How I Met Your Father, is basically cutting-edge in anything she does, so she can take a well-deserved sigh of relief.

Check out a screenshot from her post above, and please know that if you even think of the word "cheugy" in association with her, you'll have to answer to us.

 

Hilary Duff Cheugy Singer music
