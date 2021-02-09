Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are no more together

MUMBAI: Ashley Benson knows what she wants from a relationship, and it seems G-Eazy didn't fit the bill.
A source close to Ashley exclusively tells E! News the Pretty Little Liars star split from the rapper a few days ago. According to the source, the actress and musician "had been fighting a lot recently."
"Ashley didn't like the way he was acting around her," the insider shares. "The vibe has just been off. She told him that it's over."
On top of that, the source says, "She felt he hadn't been fully committed to her."
Infidelity was allegedly an issue in the rapper's previous relationships, with a source telling E! News in October 2018 that he and ex-girlfriend Halsey split because he "was flirting with several girls in public."
The insider says Ashley was aware that G-Eazy has "always been a ladies man," but only "had hesitations once they started getting serious."
Moreover, the source claims, "She couldn't stand him talking about other women."
Though he and Ashley's relationship appeared to be serious, the insider describes the rapper, née Gerald Earl Gillum, as "the same guy he's always been."
Neither Ashley or Gerald have commented on the breakup, but a quick search of the Spring Breakers actress' Instagram shows that she no longer follows her ex.
News of their split comes after the rapper declared his love for Cara Delevingne's ex on Instagram back in December. He wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful [heart emoji]. @ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back."
MUMBAI: Let's face it. We’re all slaves to entertainment.read more
True School Of Music(TSM) is a Mumbai based music institute that provides professional and hobby...read more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, has lauread more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading digital music distribution and publishing administration company foread more
MUMBAI: To leverage its ‘Bharat-first’ approach, full service digital agency, TheSmallBigIdea pioread more
MUMBAI: Ariana Grande keeps breaking records. The musician's latest feat? Earning her 20th Guinness World Records title. Guinness World Records last...read more
MUMBAI: Sufiscore presents “Bole Naina, Silences Speak”, an album that is a collaborative effort of musical legends and young talent that is epic in...read more
MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Mohammed Irfan released ‘Tum Mere Paas’ featuring Bhavin Bhanushali and Pragya Kodile, written by Shayra Apoorva....read more
Mayur Sakhare & Kritika Sharma come together for the soulful romantic valentine’s day track, ‘Yaar Bana Le’ MUMBAI: Valentine’s day is around the...read more
MUMBAI: Gwen Stefani and country star Blake Shelton were among the host of famous faces who took part in big-budget TV commercials during the Super...read more