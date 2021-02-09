For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Feb 2021 15:31 |  By RnMTeam

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are no more together

MUMBAI: Ashley Benson knows what she wants from a relationship, and it seems G-Eazy didn't fit the bill.

A source close to Ashley exclusively tells E! News the Pretty Little Liars star split from the rapper a few days ago. According to the source, the actress and musician "had been fighting a lot recently."

"Ashley didn't like the way he was acting around her," the insider shares. "The vibe has just been off. She told him that it's over."

On top of that, the source says, "She felt he hadn't been fully committed to her."

Infidelity was allegedly an issue in the rapper's previous relationships, with a source telling E! News in October 2018 that he and ex-girlfriend Halsey split because he "was flirting with several girls in public."

The insider says Ashley was aware that G-Eazy has "always been a ladies man," but only "had hesitations once they started getting serious."

Moreover, the source claims, "She couldn't stand him talking about other women."

Though he and Ashley's relationship appeared to be serious, the insider describes the rapper, née Gerald Earl Gillum, as "the same guy he's always been."

Neither Ashley or Gerald have commented on the breakup, but a quick search of the Spring Breakers actress' Instagram shows that she no longer follows her ex.

News of their split comes after the rapper declared his love for Cara Delevingne's ex on Instagram back in December. He wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful [heart emoji]. @ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back."

