News |  01 Jun 2018 16:40 |  By RnMTeam

Weekend Wrap-Up: Music sensations and news that kept us glued

MUMBAI: Its Friday today and we have come towards the end of another week. So, we thought of giving a quick recap of the top happenings of the week in the music world. Check out the article in case you missed on your favourite music sensation and their news that kept us glued.

Race 3 theme song’s 3D launch

The popular theme song of Race film franchise got a 3D makeover in its third instalment.

Also Read: Race 3's theme song 'Allah Duhai Hai' to get a 3D launch

Three million views for Raftaar’s ‘Sare Karo Dub’

Raftaar’s much anticipated song; Sare Karo Dub is a rage among fans since its release and has garnered three million views within 24 hours.

Also Read: Raftaar's new track 'Sare Karo Dab' trends at No.5 on YouTube

Guru Randhawa’s packed house ‘Bollyboom’ in Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar

Guru Randhawa, who recently kick started his nine-city tour, Bollyboom, witnessed a packed house show in Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar.

Salim-Sulaiman and their studio comfort

Salim-Sulaiman recently revealed the reason for shooting the video of Kuch Anokhe Rules in their own studio.

Also Read: We were comfortable shooting in our studio: Salim-Sulaiman on 'Kuch Anokhe Rules'

YouTuber Lisa Mishra’s Tareefan cover becomes a rage

Dreams do come true! In Lisa Mishra’s case Tareefan turned out to be her lucky horse as the songs bagged her space in the films music video.

Also Read: YouTuber Lisa Mishra hits big with 'Tareefan' and 'Let Me Love You' cover

When Amaal Mallik turned a philanthropist

Amaal Mallik recently donated an ambulance to Sujay Hospital in Mumbai in association with Lions Club Initiative.

Also Read: Amaal Mallik turns philanthropist, donates an ambulance

When Bappi Lahiri forgot to note down Baba Sehgal’s number

Baba Sehgal revealed why he is not working in Bollywood.

Also Read: I'm not made for Bollywood: Baba Sehgal

A Gujarati movie gets a Grammy award winner music composer

Grammy award winning musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt to compose a musical piece for a Gujarati film titled Reunions.

Also Read: Grammy award winner to compose for Gujarati film

Mohammed Rafi’s iconic song recreated for a film

Another legendary singer, Mohammed Rafi’s song, Yeh Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jaye from the Guru Dutt starrer, Pyaasa is being recreated for the Kunal Kapoor-starrer, Noblemen.

Also Read: Mohammed Rafi's song recreated in 'Noblemen'

Budding Punajbi singer’s mysterious murder

Budding Punjabi singer Navjot Singh’s body was found in a pool of blood with five gunshot wounds near a factory plot past midnight on Sunday.

Also Read: Budding Punjabi singer found shot dead, police probes killing

