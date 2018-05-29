RadioandMusic
News |  29 May 2018

YouTuber Lisa Mishra hits big with 'Tareefan' and 'Let Me Love You' cover

MUMBAI: A couple of days ago YouTuber Lisa Mishra’s Tareefan was noticed and raved by the entire Veere De Wedding team. Looks like her life has taken a 360-degree turn as the producers and the composers have roped her in for what looks like an additional promo song. The social media handles of the actors and the singer read stay tuned. The format of the song is however not confirmed and we will have to wait till it releases.

On contacting composer, DJ Qaran Mehta, said, “Stay tuned. Something very interesting is coming up by end of today.”

Lisa Mishra is a YouTuber with decent following and has done many covers in the past including Dil Diyan Gallan. However, her cover for Tareefan fused with DJ Snake’s Let Me Love You featuring Justin Bieber, put into a different bracket as everyone from Sonam to Rhea Kapoor to Badshah and DJ Qaran Mehta, everyone related to the song appreciated her rendition. This proves the power of social media and the platform it can give to new artistes.

Tareefan is a promotional song for the upcoming Veere Di Wedding, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania and is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Lisa Mishra Sonam Kapoor Kareena Kapoor Khan Swara Bhasker Shika Talsania Badshah DJ Snake Justin Bieber Let Me Love You Ekta kapoor DJ Qaran Mehta
