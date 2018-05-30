Grammy award winner to compose for Gujarati film

MUMBAI: Grammy award winning musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt has been roped in to compose a musical piece for a Gujarati film titled Reunions.

"We are really excited to have a living legend Vishwa Mohan Bhatt compose a musical piece for our first film.

"This is our pilot project and we have worked on all the different creative aspects extensively to create a wholesome entertainer for all audiences," producers Natasha and Khushi Kothari said in a statement to IANS.

The upcoming film is based on a college reunion at a wedding.

Bhatt, the creator of the Mohan Veena, received the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, last year.

The musician was awarded the Padma Shri in 2002. He received his first Grammy award in 1994 for his album "A Meeting by the River" along with American musician Ry Cooder.

(Source: IANS)