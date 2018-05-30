RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 May 2018 15:16 |  By RnMTeam

Grammy award winner to compose for Gujarati film

MUMBAI: Grammy award winning musician Vishwa Mohan Bhatt has been roped in to compose a musical piece for a Gujarati film titled Reunions.

"We are really excited to have a living legend Vishwa Mohan Bhatt compose a musical piece for our first film. 

"This is our pilot project and we have worked on all the different creative aspects extensively to create a wholesome entertainer for all audiences," producers Natasha and Khushi Kothari said in a statement to IANS.

The upcoming film is based on a college reunion at a wedding.

Bhatt, the creator of the Mohan Veena, received the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, last year.

The musician was awarded the Padma Shri in 2002. He received his first Grammy award in 1994 for his album "A Meeting by the River" along with American musician Ry Cooder.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Vishwa Mohan Bhatt Grammy Award winner Padma Bhushan India Natasha Khushi Kothari
Related news
News | 28 May 2018

Nobody has come up with a 'Dab' song in India yet: Sonu Kakkar

MUMBAI: The super-cool dance form ‘dab’ has got the world grooving to it. With its popularity busting around, singers too can’t get enough of this and the outcome is an Indian Dab song. Yes, singers Raftaar and Sonu Kakkar have got together to create the Dab song. 

read more
News | 23 May 2018

Road-trippers Club keeps the rhythm alive with the Mehli Mehta Music Foundation

MUMBAI: Roadtrippers Club, a Mumbai based fast growing road tripping community for enthusiasts, beginners and those who love hitting the roads with good pumping music.

read more
News | 22 May 2018

We are going to play a different set at Imagica: Lost Stories

MUMBAI: Duo Prayag Mehta and Rishabh Joshi called by their stage name Lost Stories, have been a frontrunner of the electronic dance music in India for quite some time now.

read more
News | 16 May 2018

Legendary music director Khayyam Sahab donates Rs. 1.5 lakh to FWICE

MUMBAI: Legendary music director and Padma Bhushan Award winner Khayyam Sahab recently graced the grand press-meet of FWICE aka Federation of Western India Cine Employees, which is known as the film industry’s renowned association.

read more
News | 12 May 2018

'NAMASTE' is about recognizing and accepting another soul: Motherjane

MUMBAI: Motherjane the ethnic progressive rock band made quite a buzz with their album, Insane Biography which is regarded as one of the most influential records in Indian rock.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City collaborates with UNEP to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' in India

MUMBAI: Radio City, announced its association with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEPread more

News
RAM: Radio City gains highest share per cent and T.S.L

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 19, Fever FM turned out to be a clear winner with it topping the charts in bread more

Interviews
Singer associations are playing more on human emotions than on law and are misleading everyone: Neeraj Kalyan
,

MUMBAI: The long-standing concern raised by singers on the entitlement or ownership of the songsread more

Press Releases
'The Yellow Taxi Music Project' uplifts spirit of Kolkata with the celebration of folk music

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's most awarded and largest private radio network, successfully concluread more

News
Our effort was to bring faith closer to people: Hiren Gada on Islamic devotional app 'Ibaadat'

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, has been catering to people from different faith and belread more

top# 5 articles

1
Disco Killers and Liquid Todd release an outstanding five track remix Compilation for 'Changes'

MUMBAI: With less than two months from the single’s original release, New York-based duo Disco Killerz and dance music veteran Liquid Todd just...read more

2
Nicotex launches an anthem to inspire smokers to quit smoking

MUMBAI: Ahead of the World No Tobacco Day, Nicotex, one of the leading brands in Smoking Cessation category today launched a new campaign Ek...read more

3
Guru Randhawa's Indore concert postponed

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa’s nine-city tour has kicked off on a high note with some fabulous performances by the Punjabi sensation in Ahmedabad and...read more

4
Myths to debunk before you start/give up a career in music

MUMBAI: Everyone wants to be a musician, artiste or a cool rockstar. We all have our favourites be it Beyonce, Elvis Presley, or closer to home ...read more

5
I'm not made for Bollywood: Baba Sehgal

MUMBAI: Rapper-composer Baba Sehgal, who is known for tracks like Thanda Thanda Paani and Dil Dhadke, says he is not made for Bollywood.Baba was...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group