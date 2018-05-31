Race 3's theme song 'Allah Duhai Hai' to get a 3D launch

MUMBAI: After making the audience go gaga over the songs, Heeriye and Selfish, the makers of Race 3 are all set to cash on the buzz surrounding the film by releasing the theme song of the franchise, Allah Duhai Hai. The famous song, whose earlier two versions were a hit, will be getting a 3D makeover in its third outing.

Allah Duhai Hai has actually become the identity of the action thriller, owing to its catchy hook line and astounding tunes.

Going by the tradition, the title track of the third instalment of Race is also shot with the entire cast of the film, including Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol. But, the makers have found a different way of presenting the theme song of Race 3.

To add an extra punch, the makers have planned to showcase the song in 3D at its launch event to be held tomorrow in Mumbai.

Race 3 marks choreographer turned director Remo D Souza’s first action 3D film. Speaking about the 3D initiative, Remo, who has helmed 3D dance films earlier said, “We wanted the audiences (media persons) to experience something special so we decided to launch this song in 3D. This will be a one-of-its-kind event and we are really excited.”

Meanwhile, produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 will be releasing in both 3D and 2D format across the globe on 15 June 2018.