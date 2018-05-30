I'm not made for Bollywood: Baba Sehgal

MUMBAI: Rapper-composer Baba Sehgal, who is known for tracks like Thanda Thanda Paani and Dil Dhadke, says he is not made for Bollywood.



Baba was speaking on the second season of "Talking Music" on Saavn, a music and audio streaming service.



"I'm not made for Bollywood. Bollywood has never gotten along with me. It's always been a little scared and insecure. Before Thanda thanda paani, I had gone to Bappi Lahiri's bungalow to give him my cassette. He heard my song and said it's nice, I will call you when it's time. I used to wonder how will you call me when you don't have my number," Baba said in a statement.



He added, "Bappiji's father was alive then, and he was a very nice person. He was like how all fathers are. He used to feel no artiste should go hungry from their home. This was a special trait of Bappiji's family. Whenever you go there, you return with your stomach full which was such an amazing thing."

(Source: IANS)