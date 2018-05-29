Amaal Mallik turns philanthropist, donates an ambulance

MUMBAI: Having created a name for himself as being the youngest successful music composer in Bollywood, Amaal Mallik has now also become a philanthropist.

The music composer donated a fully-equipped ambulance worth 30 lakh to Sujoy Hospital on the occasion of the Lions club SOL treasure hunt programme in Mumbai. Amaal, who was also accompanied by his father Daboo Malik, tweeted video of the event.

Donated an ambulance to #SujayHosptial



What a wonderful initiative by #LionsClubIndia pic.twitter.com/Q4uRKAGFaR — Amaal Mallik (@AmaalMallik) May 28, 2018

The programme was held on 27 May 2018 with intent to bring together the local residents. While the game commenced at Windsor Building, near Mega Mall in Oshiwara, it was concluded at Club Millennium, Juhu.

Lions Club India has been associated with various charities and donations across the country.

On the career front, Amaal has another big upcoming project in his hand in the form of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Sanju. Amaal will be remaking the famous iconic song, Kya Yahi Pyar Hai from the film, Rocky. The original song was sung by Kishore Kumar.