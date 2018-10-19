RadioandMusic
BARC Week 41: B4U Music tops the chart
MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), surprisingly B4U Music has bagged the number one position in the BARC charts and has received a notable hike in its numbers.

Sony Music, Bindaas, WOW, VH1, Music India, MTV Beats HD and many more have received a rise this week.

Sony MIX has received lesser 119694 impressions as compared to last week when the channel 124294 impressions (‘000s). 9XO has acquired an impressive rise with 1742 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to week 40 when the channel received 2083 impressions (‘000s).

Overall channels have not changed their positions, but have made certain changes in their impressions (‘000s).

Check the table below:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

B4U Music

157231

2

Mastiii

152725

3

9XM

126863

4

Sony MIX

119694

5

9X Jalwa

103726

6

MTV Beats

98143

7

Bindass

63821

8

Zoom

59050

9

Zee ETC Bollywood

22833

10

Music India

20474

11

WOW

14125

12

VH1

2978

13

9XO

2083

14

MTV Beats HD

1778

15

Sony Rox HD

824

16

VH1 HD

465

related stories
resources  |  19 Oct 2018

RAM Week 39: Fever FM continues leading in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 39 of RAM, Fever FM continues its successful reign of topping the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi. While in Mumbai, the station recorded a share per cent of 17.5 and T.S.L. of 6.24, in Delhi, its share per cent was 19.5 and T.S.L. was 5.03.

resources  |  16 Oct 2018

BARC Week 40: B4U Music and Music India to achieve good numbers

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music has achieved 145661 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel acquired 142457 impressions (‘000s).

resources  |  15 Oct 2018

BARC Week 39: Mastiii leads the charts; Zoom scales down

MUMBAI: In week 39 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the charts acquiring 150823 impressions as compared to last week when the channel received 165694 impressions (‘000s).

