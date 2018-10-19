BARC Week 41: B4U Music tops the chart

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), surprisingly B4U Music has bagged the number one position in the BARC charts and has received a notable hike in its numbers.

Sony Music, Bindaas, WOW, VH1, Music India, MTV Beats HD and many more have received a rise this week.

Sony MIX has received lesser 119694 impressions as compared to last week when the channel 124294 impressions (‘000s). 9XO has acquired an impressive rise with 1742 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to week 40 when the channel received 2083 impressions (‘000s).

Overall channels have not changed their positions, but have made certain changes in their impressions (‘000s).

Check the table below: