BARC Week 41: B4U Music tops the chart

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), surprisingly B4U Music has bagged the number one position in the BARC charts and has received a notable hike in its numbers.
Sony Music, Bindaas, WOW, VH1, Music India, MTV Beats HD and many more have received a rise this week.
Sony MIX has received lesser 119694 impressions as compared to last week when the channel 124294 impressions (‘000s). 9XO has acquired an impressive rise with 1742 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to week 40 when the channel received 2083 impressions (‘000s).
Overall channels have not changed their positions, but have made certain changes in their impressions (‘000s).
Check the table below:
Rank
Channel Name
Impressions '000
1
B4U Music
157231
2
Mastiii
152725
3
9XM
126863
4
Sony MIX
119694
5
9X Jalwa
103726
6
MTV Beats
98143
7
Bindass
63821
8
Zoom
59050
9
Zee ETC Bollywood
22833
10
Music India
20474
11
WOW
14125
12
VH1
2978
13
9XO
2083
14
MTV Beats HD
1778
15
Sony Rox HD
824
16
VH1 HD
465