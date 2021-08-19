RadioandMusic
RNM
| 19 Aug 2021
music
News
Isolation rules change is too little too late for staff shortages
Tags:
Music Services | Night Time Economy | music | Michael Kill |

MUMBAI: Government guidelines for isolation change today allowing people who are double vaccinated to not have to isolate if they produce a negative test.

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says "For many weeks now night time economy businesses have suffered from systematic closures due to staff isolation. It's clear that this is a growing issue within the industry, and is starting to affect supply chain, in particular the security sector where some businesses are being closed or limited in terms of the operational hours due to licensing conditions."

"The new guidelines on isolation coming in today are a positive step forward, but in many ways too little too late. We are lobbying the Government for a more liberal system which will look at a mechanism of Test & Release, which will certainly help the balance between public health and challenging staffing shortages faced by the sector at the moment."

