BARC Week 42: Mastiii shows an extensive rise

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), majority of the channels showed striking rise in their numbers. Mastiii maintained its mark with an extensive rise as it received 192860 impressions’000 compared to last week’s BARC data when it received only 147340 impressions’000. 9XM has taken over B4U’s position with 134559 impressions’000.
Channels like Sony MIX, 9X Jalwa, Zoom, Music India have shown increase in their numbers , while Zee ETC Bollywood, MTV Beats HD have received lesser impressions’000. Dhamaal has drastically dipped and has slipped last in the BARC table receiving only 1400 impressions’000.
The other channels like Sony MIX, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats did witness a slight change in numbers but they maintained their positions.
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
192860
9XM
134559
B4U Music
131175
Sony MIX
113582
9X Jalwa
100132
MTV Beats
95478
Channel V
71314
Zoom
51558
Zee ETC Bollywood
21573
Music India
20285
Bindass Play
10260
VH1
2772
9XO
1827
MTV Beats HD
1695
Dhamaal
1400