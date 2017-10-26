RadioandMusic
RNM
| 27 Oct 2017
resources
News
BARC Week 42: Mastiii shows an extensive rise
Events
Event Management | 10 Oct 2017

EVC promises to bring a killer line-up like every year: Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: It's the festive season and multi-genre music and camp festival Enchanted Valley Carnival (EVC) is here to offer a distinctive experience to the festival attendees. The festival that will be hosting its fifth season on 16-17 December 2017 is looking at making this year a grand affair.EVC th...

Most Viewed
Tags:
BARC India Data | BARC India Data | 9X Jalwa | Zoom | Music India | Dhamaal | Mastiii | week 42 | Broadcast Audience Research Council |

MUMBAI: In week 42 of Broadcast Audience research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), majority of the channels showed striking rise in their numbers. Mastiii maintained its mark with an extensive rise as it received 192860 impressions’000 compared to last week’s BARC data when it received only 147340 impressions’000. 9XM has taken over B4U’s position with 134559 impressions’000.

Channels like Sony MIX, 9X Jalwa, Zoom, Music India have shown increase in their numbers , while Zee ETC Bollywood, MTV Beats HD have received lesser impressions’000. Dhamaal has drastically dipped and has slipped last in the BARC table receiving only 1400 impressions’000.

The other channels like Sony MIX, 9X Jalwa, MTV Beats did witness a slight change in numbers but they maintained their positions.

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

192860

9XM

134559

B4U Music

131175

Sony MIX

113582

9X Jalwa

100132

MTV Beats

95478

Channel V

71314

Zoom

51558

Zee ETC Bollywood

21573

Music India

20285

Bindass Play

10260

VH1

2772

9XO

1827

MTV Beats HD

1695

Dhamaal

1400

 

related stories
resources  |  24 Oct 2017

BARC Week 41: Channel V and Zoom show an extensive rise in numbers

MUMBAI: In week 41 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). Channel V has received 69892 impressions’000 compared to last week’s BARC’s data. Dhamaal has slided over VH1 with 2317 impressions’000.

resources  |  13 Oct 2017

BARC Week 40: B4U Music scales up

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). B4U Music has scaled up its numbers with 104655 impressions’ 000s. Mastiii maintained its positions while Zee ETC Bollywood slides over Bindaas Play receiving 20281 impressions’ 000s.

resources  |  10 Oct 2017

BARC Week 39: B4U dips; Zoom shows a notable rise

MUMBAI:  In week 39 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R). Mastiii maintained its position. MTV Beats slid over Channel V receiving 68605 impressions’000 while Dhamaal received 1822 impressions’000 and has pushed itself above 9XO.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group