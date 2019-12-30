RadioandMusic
RNM
| 30 Dec 2019
music
News
9X Media presents a catchy song to welcome and celebrate 2020
Tags:
Television Channels | 9X Media | 9X Jalwa | 9X Tashan | music | 9XM |

MUMBAI: India’s largest Music Television Network 9X Media; has created a catchy song titled ‘Happy New Ear!’ to celebrate and welcome 2020. Featuring the iconic animated characters from 9X Media the song is shot in a 3D music video format.

Starting 26 December, ‘Happy New Ear!’ will air across all the five music television channels operated by 9X Media, till the end of January 2020.

‘Happy New Ear!’ is a unique network ident starring 9XM’s Bade- Chote, 9X Jalwa’s Halkat-Sawaal, 9X Jhakaas’ Chochya, 9X Tashan’s Ullu Da Pattha and 9XO’s O Bot. The foot-tapping music perfectly complements the humorous lyrics of the Song.

So catch the song on 9X Media’s music television channels and also on the channels’ digital pages.

