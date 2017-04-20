RadioandMusic
BARC Week 15: B4U Music beats 9XM
MUMBAI: In week 15 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India, all India (U+R) Mastiii dropped its numbers from 169572 Impressions (‘000s) to 168640 Impressions (‘000s), but remained on the top of the chart.

Last week's second position holder 9XM got pushed back to the third position by B4U Music. As a result, B4U Music is at the second position with 104311 Impressions (‘000s), and 9XM at the third position with 103351 Impressions (‘000s). 

On the other hand, MTV Beats HD pushed Sony Rox HD from the chart and got back with 933 Impressions (‘000s).

Sony Mix and MTV Beats both decreased in numbers, Sony Mix got 91460 Impressions (‘000s) and MTV Beats got 75630 Impressions (‘000s), they finished the week at the fourth and fifth position with 85753 Impressions (‘000s) and 74282 Impressions (‘000s).

Among other channels, Channel V pushed Zee ETC Bollywood to the tenth position with 29891Impressions (‘000s). Last week's ninth placeholder Zee ETC Bollywood got 29362 Impressions (‘000s), finished week 15 at tenth position.

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

168640

B4U Music

104311

9XM

103351 (‘000s)

Sony MIX

85753 (‘000s)

MTV Beats

74282 (‘000s)

9X Jalwa

71288 (‘000s)

Zoom

47246 (‘000s)

Bindass Play

42862 (‘000s)

Channel V

29891 (‘000s)

Zee ETC Bollywood

29362 (‘000s)

Music India

19467 (‘000s)

VH1

2894 (‘000s)

Dhamaal

2670 (‘000s)

9XO

2231 (‘000s)

MTV Beats HD

933 (‘000s)

