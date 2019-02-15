RED FM mellows down today to show solidarity to the victims of Pulwama attack

MUMBAI: The recent suicide bomb attack on CRPF convoy that killed around 40 CRPF personnels in Pulwama district of Jammu and kashmir has shook the entire nation. While world nations, Indian singers and celebs are supporting India in this testing time, RED FM radio network is no way behind.

RED FM has mellowed down, both, its on-ground and on-air activities to show solidarity to the victims as well as to condemn the attack. Popular campaign Be Bauaa, led by RJ Raunac has been postponed in Chandigarh and Dehradun to support victims of the attack that has brought global nations together to support India.

Meanwhile, the private FM has always been at the fore to support all social issues in the country and their mellowing down today is indeed a noteworthy step. We at Radioandmusic greet RED FM for their remarkable step and also hope the Pulwama attack victims get justice.