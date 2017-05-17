New portal to help ease of broadcast business

NEW DELHI: A new online 'broadcastseva' portal has been launched by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry as part of its initiative to provide a single point facility to various broadcast-related stakeholders and applicants for various permissions, registrations, licences, etc.

The portal broadcastseva.gov.in is in keeping with the commitment to promoting ease of doing Business, Digital India and Make in India.

The Government said the I and B Ministry was committed to provide efficient and transparent regime for the growth and management of the Broadcast sector.

Accordingly, the following four modules have become Live on the portal:

i) Payment of Annual Permission Fees for TV Channels/teleports

ii) Application for Temporary uplink of Live Events

iii) Application for setting up of Community Radio Stations

iv) Application for registration as Multi-System Operators

The Ministry has invited suggestions for better utilization and improvement of the portal.