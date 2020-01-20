Hungama launches 'Hungama Kids' - An infotainment destination for kids, parents and teachers

MUMBAI: Hungama, India’s leading digital entertainment company today launched Hungama Kids, a platform for kids, parents and teachers to access content created and curated specifically for them. The destination will provide a comprehensive learning experience for children of all age-groups, teachers and parents by offering relevant and targeted content across diverse academic and parental topics. Hungama Kids’ library consists of over 500 videos in English and Hindi with new content added every day to ensure age-appropriate entertainment with ample academic opportunities.

The app provides a user-friendly interface with separate sections for kids and parents. The content is further categorized to suit the different needs of the diverse target audience – toddlers, school-going children, pre-adolescents and adolescents. Users get access to a universe of academic topics such as language practice, general knowledge, science, maths, social sciences and career guidance. This is in addition to infotainment videos covering nursery rhymes, bedtime stories, poems and more. Parents and teachers can consume counsel topics related to career guidance, parenting tips, pregnancy care, among other things.

Commenting on the launch of Hungama Kids, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “We have continually worked towards crafting experiences that sit at the cusp of entertainment and technology. With Hungama Kids, we intend to address the serious gap that exists in the demand and availability of age-appropriate content and create an interesting educational experience for the audience. We are certain that the app will serve as the go-to infotainment destination and be appreciated by kids, parents and teachers alike.”

The platform provides parents a gamut of features that include a range of parental controls, no third-party advertisements and no in-app purchases. A single subscription of Rs 30 per month or Rs 299 per year will allow users to stream HD-quality content on mobiles, laptops and tablets.

Speaking about the platform, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Vice President, Hungama Digital Media said, “Parents, today, have to be cautious of the format, medium, and type of content that their children are consuming. The content on the app is curated to be kid-friendly. It is especially designed to educate in an engaging and interactive manner. Our extensive library houses all original content ranging across academics, infotainment, and counsel for children of all age-groups and their parents or teachers.”

Hungama Kids has been developed by D’Cafe. Vineet Dhawan, CEO, D’Cafe said, “One of the biggest challenges of digital entertainment is ‘content delivery’. There are multiple issues from poor bandwidth to low-end devices, more so in India, where the sheer size of the audience presents OTT operators with more than one end-user challenge. Hungama has established itself as one of the biggest entertainment destinations in India. We were absolutely thrilled to be a part of the launch of the Hungama Kids platform and were mindful of the fact that we owe Hungama’s users the best video streaming experience. With Hungama Kids where the content library is so varied, we have ensured that when a viewer logs in to the app, content discovery is easy. With our intuitive design, and user-friendly functionalities, we aim to enable Hungama Kids acquire new users faster and increase cross-screen engagement. We look forward to continued innovation and a collaborative relationship in the future.”

Hungama Kids is available to download on Google Play Store starting today and will soon be available on the iOS Store.