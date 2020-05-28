RadioandMusic
BIG FM's interactive show 'Big Spotlight' sees exemplary leaders across industries inspire listeners during these testing times
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known for spearheading various purpose-driven initiatives for its listeners and society at large especially in the trying times that the nation is currently facing. Taking its endeavor of educating and entertaining its audiences further, the radio channel launched an interactive show ‘BIG SPOTLIGHT’. It features eminent leaders and influencers from various industries who have redefined success with their hard work and remarkable business acumen while continuously working towards making their organization reach greater heights. 

Through ‘Big SpotLight’, Big FM aims to highlight how these leaders and their organizations are managing business continuity while also contributing to the society in the current time of crisis. These influencers and leaders open up about how their organization is managing work during lockdown and helping each other to remain at the top of their game. They also share their views on the impact of covid-19 on industries and how businesses will shape up post the lockdown. Giving a personal touch to the interviews, the show also sees them reveal their private lives as they speak about time spent with family, their hobbies and how they’ve been working from home.

Speaking about the show, Asheesh Chatterjee, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, BIG FM said, “Each of the leaders and influencers who are a part of the initiative Big SpotLight, have worked hard to achieve the success they have and are an inspiration to many. With years of experience, their insight and perspective is not only important, but can also help us deal with the situation at hand in a better manner. In challenging times like these, I am certain that a show like this will not only help us gain a good understanding of the situation, but also guide people, who are at home, towards working more efficiently. Their views will also help in gaining good insight on business strategies that could help in boosting the economy which is the need of the hour. Furthermore, it will help in building and strengthening the relationship with our brand partners who have been with us throughout the journey.” 

The show has been graced by about 50 industry stalwarts till now. The guest speakers include:

Name

Designation & Company

Aalok Bhan

Director & CMO, Max Life Insurance

Amit Jain

Founder, Cardekho

Ankit Gupta

Territory Sales Manager, Maruti Suzuki

Anurag Sharma

Director, Baidyanath Ayurved

Arindam Haldar

CMO, SRL

Arks Srinivas

President & CEO, MBA Group, Career Launcher

Arushi Jain

Founder, Stayhappy Pharmacy

Brijesh Bhardwaj

Director, Kshipra scans and lab

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda

Director & Co Founder, Wekefit

Divya Dixit

Sr. VP Marketing, direct revenue & analytics, ALT Balaji

Ganesh Iyer

CEO, Coolwinks Technology

Gurkirat Singh

Executive Director, Gulzar group of Institutes

Gurmeet Singh

Chairman & MD, Johnson Controls, Hitachi India

Hari Menon

CEO & Co Founder, Big Basket

Krishna Rao

Sr. Category Head, Parle Products Pvt Ltd

Meena Iyer

CMO, Medlife.com

Mehmood Mansoori

President shared services and online business - HDFC Ergo General Insurance

Nipun Jindal

Special Secretary Health & MD National Health Mission, H.P

Niraj Singh

CEO, Valuegroup Technologies

Nitin Mohan

Founder & MD, Mohan Clothing

Om Manchanda

Managing Director, Dr. Lal Path Labs

Padmakumar Nair

Director & Dean, L.M. Thapar School of Management

Pardeep Bansal

Director, HLP Galleria

Prashant Bhalla

President, Manav Rachna Education Institutes

Praveen Goyal

Marketing Group, SBP Group

Puneet Anand

Sr. General Manager & Group Head – Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India

R S Sodhi

Managing Director, Amul

Rajesh Singh

Chairman, Kunwar Global School

Rajesh Waliya

Director, Marbella Grand

Ravi Bhatnagar

Director External Affairs & Partnerships Amesa Reckitt Benckiser

Ravi Santhanam

CMO, HDFC Bank

Sanjeev Goyal

Managing Director, The Mentor Group

Sanjeev Vashishta

MD & CEO, Pathkind Diagnostics

Satnam Singh Sandhu

Chancellor, Chandigarh University

Shashank Srivastava

Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India

Shridhar Venkat

CEO, Akshaya Patra Foundation

Smita Murarka

VP Marketing, Duroflex

Subhash Narang

Managing Director, City Heart Hotels

Sunder Sharma

Deputy Director, Department of Ayurveda, H.P.

Sunil Katarai

CEO, Godrej Consumer Products LTD

Sunil Rai

Vice Chancellor, UPES

Suresh Narayanan

Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India

Tajinder Mukherjee

Chairman & MD, National Insurance Company LTD

Vikas Bagaria

Founder, Redcliffe Hygiene

Vipul Sachdeva

Managing Partner, Monalisa Showrooms

Vivek Singla

MD, Maxxus Group

Increasing the fun quotient, the radio station also organizes quizzes in the show that take place between the RJ and the influencer/leader. In order to amplify the show’s reach and spread its message, the interviews are being taken both in video and audio format and are aired on BIG FM and its Linkedin platform. 

