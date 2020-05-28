BIG FM's interactive show 'Big Spotlight' sees exemplary leaders across industries inspire listeners during these testing times

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known for spearheading various purpose-driven initiatives for its listeners and society at large especially in the trying times that the nation is currently facing. Taking its endeavor of educating and entertaining its audiences further, the radio channel launched an interactive show ‘BIG SPOTLIGHT’. It features eminent leaders and influencers from various industries who have redefined success with their hard work and remarkable business acumen while continuously working towards making their organization reach greater heights.
Through ‘Big SpotLight’, Big FM aims to highlight how these leaders and their organizations are managing business continuity while also contributing to the society in the current time of crisis. These influencers and leaders open up about how their organization is managing work during lockdown and helping each other to remain at the top of their game. They also share their views on the impact of covid-19 on industries and how businesses will shape up post the lockdown. Giving a personal touch to the interviews, the show also sees them reveal their private lives as they speak about time spent with family, their hobbies and how they’ve been working from home.
Speaking about the show, Asheesh Chatterjee, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, BIG FM said, “Each of the leaders and influencers who are a part of the initiative Big SpotLight, have worked hard to achieve the success they have and are an inspiration to many. With years of experience, their insight and perspective is not only important, but can also help us deal with the situation at hand in a better manner. In challenging times like these, I am certain that a show like this will not only help us gain a good understanding of the situation, but also guide people, who are at home, towards working more efficiently. Their views will also help in gaining good insight on business strategies that could help in boosting the economy which is the need of the hour. Furthermore, it will help in building and strengthening the relationship with our brand partners who have been with us throughout the journey.”
The show has been graced by about 50 industry stalwarts till now. The guest speakers include:
Name
Designation & Company
Aalok Bhan
Director & CMO, Max Life Insurance
Amit Jain
Founder, Cardekho
Ankit Gupta
Territory Sales Manager, Maruti Suzuki
Anurag Sharma
Director, Baidyanath Ayurved
Arindam Haldar
CMO, SRL
Arks Srinivas
President & CEO, MBA Group, Career Launcher
Arushi Jain
Founder, Stayhappy Pharmacy
Brijesh Bhardwaj
Director, Kshipra scans and lab
Chaitanya Ramalingegowda
Director & Co Founder, Wekefit
Divya Dixit
Sr. VP Marketing, direct revenue & analytics, ALT Balaji
Ganesh Iyer
CEO, Coolwinks Technology
Gurkirat Singh
Executive Director, Gulzar group of Institutes
Gurmeet Singh
Chairman & MD, Johnson Controls, Hitachi India
Hari Menon
CEO & Co Founder, Big Basket
Krishna Rao
Sr. Category Head, Parle Products Pvt Ltd
Meena Iyer
CMO, Medlife.com
Mehmood Mansoori
President shared services and online business - HDFC Ergo General Insurance
Nipun Jindal
Special Secretary Health & MD National Health Mission, H.P
Niraj Singh
CEO, Valuegroup Technologies
Nitin Mohan
Founder & MD, Mohan Clothing
Om Manchanda
Managing Director, Dr. Lal Path Labs
Padmakumar Nair
Director & Dean, L.M. Thapar School of Management
Pardeep Bansal
Director, HLP Galleria
Prashant Bhalla
President, Manav Rachna Education Institutes
Praveen Goyal
Marketing Group, SBP Group
Puneet Anand
Sr. General Manager & Group Head – Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India
R S Sodhi
Managing Director, Amul
Rajesh Singh
Chairman, Kunwar Global School
Rajesh Waliya
Director, Marbella Grand
Ravi Bhatnagar
Director External Affairs & Partnerships Amesa Reckitt Benckiser
Ravi Santhanam
CMO, HDFC Bank
Sanjeev Goyal
Managing Director, The Mentor Group
Sanjeev Vashishta
MD & CEO, Pathkind Diagnostics
Satnam Singh Sandhu
Chancellor, Chandigarh University
Shashank Srivastava
Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India
Shridhar Venkat
CEO, Akshaya Patra Foundation
Smita Murarka
VP Marketing, Duroflex
Subhash Narang
Managing Director, City Heart Hotels
Sunder Sharma
Deputy Director, Department of Ayurveda, H.P.
Sunil Katarai
CEO, Godrej Consumer Products LTD
Sunil Rai
Vice Chancellor, UPES
Suresh Narayanan
Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India
Tajinder Mukherjee
Chairman & MD, National Insurance Company LTD
Vikas Bagaria
Founder, Redcliffe Hygiene
Vipul Sachdeva
Managing Partner, Monalisa Showrooms
Vivek Singla
MD, Maxxus Group
Increasing the fun quotient, the radio station also organizes quizzes in the show that take place between the RJ and the influencer/leader. In order to amplify the show’s reach and spread its message, the interviews are being taken both in video and audio format and are aired on BIG FM and its Linkedin platform.