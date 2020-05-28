BIG FM's interactive show 'Big Spotlight' sees exemplary leaders across industries inspire listeners during these testing times

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, is known for spearheading various purpose-driven initiatives for its listeners and society at large especially in the trying times that the nation is currently facing. Taking its endeavor of educating and entertaining its audiences further, the radio channel launched an interactive show ‘BIG SPOTLIGHT’. It features eminent leaders and influencers from various industries who have redefined success with their hard work and remarkable business acumen while continuously working towards making their organization reach greater heights.

Through ‘Big SpotLight’, Big FM aims to highlight how these leaders and their organizations are managing business continuity while also contributing to the society in the current time of crisis. These influencers and leaders open up about how their organization is managing work during lockdown and helping each other to remain at the top of their game. They also share their views on the impact of covid-19 on industries and how businesses will shape up post the lockdown. Giving a personal touch to the interviews, the show also sees them reveal their private lives as they speak about time spent with family, their hobbies and how they’ve been working from home.

Speaking about the show, Asheesh Chatterjee, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer, BIG FM said, “Each of the leaders and influencers who are a part of the initiative Big SpotLight, have worked hard to achieve the success they have and are an inspiration to many. With years of experience, their insight and perspective is not only important, but can also help us deal with the situation at hand in a better manner. In challenging times like these, I am certain that a show like this will not only help us gain a good understanding of the situation, but also guide people, who are at home, towards working more efficiently. Their views will also help in gaining good insight on business strategies that could help in boosting the economy which is the need of the hour. Furthermore, it will help in building and strengthening the relationship with our brand partners who have been with us throughout the journey.”

The show has been graced by about 50 industry stalwarts till now. The guest speakers include:

Name Designation & Company Aalok Bhan Director & CMO, Max Life Insurance Amit Jain Founder, Cardekho Ankit Gupta Territory Sales Manager, Maruti Suzuki Anurag Sharma Director, Baidyanath Ayurved Arindam Haldar CMO, SRL Arks Srinivas President & CEO, MBA Group, Career Launcher Arushi Jain Founder, Stayhappy Pharmacy Brijesh Bhardwaj Director, Kshipra scans and lab Chaitanya Ramalingegowda Director & Co Founder, Wekefit Divya Dixit Sr. VP Marketing, direct revenue & analytics, ALT Balaji Ganesh Iyer CEO, Coolwinks Technology Gurkirat Singh Executive Director, Gulzar group of Institutes Gurmeet Singh Chairman & MD, Johnson Controls, Hitachi India Hari Menon CEO & Co Founder, Big Basket Krishna Rao Sr. Category Head, Parle Products Pvt Ltd Meena Iyer CMO, Medlife.com Mehmood Mansoori President shared services and online business - HDFC Ergo General Insurance Nipun Jindal Special Secretary Health & MD National Health Mission, H.P Niraj Singh CEO, Valuegroup Technologies Nitin Mohan Founder & MD, Mohan Clothing Om Manchanda Managing Director, Dr. Lal Path Labs Padmakumar Nair Director & Dean, L.M. Thapar School of Management Pardeep Bansal Director, HLP Galleria Prashant Bhalla President, Manav Rachna Education Institutes Praveen Goyal Marketing Group, SBP Group Puneet Anand Sr. General Manager & Group Head – Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor India R S Sodhi Managing Director, Amul Rajesh Singh Chairman, Kunwar Global School Rajesh Waliya Director, Marbella Grand Ravi Bhatnagar Director External Affairs & Partnerships Amesa Reckitt Benckiser Ravi Santhanam CMO, HDFC Bank Sanjeev Goyal Managing Director, The Mentor Group Sanjeev Vashishta MD & CEO, Pathkind Diagnostics Satnam Singh Sandhu Chancellor, Chandigarh University Shashank Srivastava Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Shridhar Venkat CEO, Akshaya Patra Foundation Smita Murarka VP Marketing, Duroflex Subhash Narang Managing Director, City Heart Hotels Sunder Sharma Deputy Director, Department of Ayurveda, H.P. Sunil Katarai CEO, Godrej Consumer Products LTD Sunil Rai Vice Chancellor, UPES Suresh Narayanan Chairman & Managing Director, Nestle India Tajinder Mukherjee Chairman & MD, National Insurance Company LTD Vikas Bagaria Founder, Redcliffe Hygiene Vipul Sachdeva Managing Partner, Monalisa Showrooms Vivek Singla MD, Maxxus Group

Increasing the fun quotient, the radio station also organizes quizzes in the show that take place between the RJ and the influencer/leader. In order to amplify the show’s reach and spread its message, the interviews are being taken both in video and audio format and are aired on BIG FM and its Linkedin platform.