RadioandMusic
RNM
| 23 May 2019
music
Press Releases
CD Baby Partners with automated mastering platform CloudBounce
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Publishing | CD Baby | CloudBounce | recordings |

MUMBAI: CD Baby users can now instantly master their tracks right from the CD Baby dashboard, thanks to a new partnership with automated mastering platform CloudBounce. The service costs only $4.90 a track, half of what other services are charging for this feature, making it accessible to artists, who are increasingly releasing singles, rather than entire albums of material.

“A large segment of the indie artist community is drastically changing how they release music. There is definitely a shift to releasing songs as soon as they are finished instead of the traditional album release,” notes CD Baby Marketing VP Kevin Breuner. “As artists release more and more singles, this gives them mastering options that fit within their budget and workflow. CloudBounce ensures these artists’ master recordings have the final touches needed to sound totally pro,” he further adds.

Instant, algorithm-driven mastering eliminates a long-standing recording bottleneck, mastering, which makes the difference between an iffy demo and a serious track. A higher-res file (like a 24-bit WAV or AIFF file) is uploaded onto a separate server, and within minutes, the mastering process is complete. Artists can then accept the final cut or tinker with a number of settings to tweak the results.

CloudBounce’s mastering engine is based on the most sophisticated audio processors for intelligent audio analysis and mastering. It allows artists to tackle the toughest challenges in audio production, enhancing the overall balance, EQ, resonance control, stereo imaging and achieving professional loudness standards.

“Mastering engineers can do amazing work, but aren’t always accessible to all artists or right for all projects. Automated mastering is a perfect solution for self-managed and emerging artists,” explains CloudBounce CEO Anssi Uimonen. “A mastered recording simply sounds more professional, giving it that polish that makes it far more likely to get it onto a
high-trafficked playlist. It should be the standard for all artists,” he adds.

“We’re excited to fold yet another key service for artists into our dashboard,” says Breuner. “It’s part of our mission to support indie artists every step of the way, as they find the right strategy for releasing and promoting their music.”

related stories
labels  |  21 May 2019

VYRL Originals' 'Sajna Ve' has addictive hook line

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals present one of the biggest collaborations of 2019 in the form of composer-singer Vishal Mishra and songwriter Lisa Mishra.

live  |  21 May 2019

Budxblr ends on high note with extraordinary collabs and performances

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences recently concluded Bangalore edition of their renowned music programme, BUDX, on 18 May 2019, at Fandom Gilly’s Redefined.

labels  |  17 May 2019

Leading French label joins forces with Mixtape

MUMBAI: In a bid to strengthen Indo-French culture exchange, members of La Fine Equipe, the label’s founders have teamed up with the Mumbai based music management agency who has curated a reflection of the electronic music landscape from India for the latest edition of Nowadays Records - Around

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group