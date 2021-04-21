BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country. Ringing in the fervour and unrelenting fandom amongst cricket-crazy enthusiasts, BIG FM pulls out all the stops as it presents its latest exciting initiative - T20 Mahayodha. The sporting and trivia based extravaganza, held over 12 weeks, will bring fans, from the comforts of their home, closer to the game they love watching over a series of quizzes that shall see them put their cricketing knowledge to the ultimate test. The property will feature teams from across the radio network’s 51 stations competing for the coveted title of becoming the T20 Mahayodha of Cricket in India.

Making listeners play the game, not with a bat or ball but with their minds, the competition presents fans across the country the chance to create a team of three, and register for the quiz. Once registered, teams can play and win contests in their cities. During the competition, each stage shall see 4 teams battle it out, every Monday-Thursday, with the winners competing in the eliminations on Friday. Following which, the city winners will then go head-to-head with each other in the nationals to become the ultimate winner and receive exciting prizes ranging from Rs 1,500/- to Rs. 50,000/- over the course of the 12 weeks. This will involve three rounds that include a 'Front Foot' rapid fire round, LBW (Let the Buzzer Win) and a Power Play round respectively.

Speaking on the property, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “No other sport in India enjoys the kind of frenzy that cricket does. We’ve reached that time of the year where the excitement and cricket fever is at its absolute peak. With our listeners being unable to witness the edge-of-the-seat action from the stadium, the onus lies on us to get them closer to the game, now more than ever. It is important to engage with our listeners and make them part of the game in an innovative manner. Our property T20 Mahayodha is tailor made for the cricket fans and we look forward to seeing the thrill and fandom of the sport being taken to greater heights.”

Adding to the fun element, the radio network will also be airing various fun features such as Aaj Ki Big Googly, Match Forecast with an astrologer, Public and Expert Commentary Box, T20 Bollywood Mahayodha where they share trivia on sports based films, etc. The property will be extensively amplified with a 360-degree campaign across multiple platforms such as on-air, social media, BRO (BIG Radio Online) and other digital platforms. With this property, BIG FM aims to unite the people across the nation through their common love for the gentleman’s game.

So, hurry up, form your teams now and participate to become the ultimate T20 Mahayodha in India and win some exciting prizes!