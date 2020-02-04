Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one of the first ever listener choice award on radio, Radio City Cine Awards Marathi. The scintillating award night in Pune was graced by Marathi celebrities and technicians where Radio City applauded and felicitated the efforts and hard work of the artists from the Marathi film fraternity with a grand trophy. Radio City Cine Awards Marathi garnered record breaking 30 lakh votes from the Marathi film enthusiasts across Maharashtra this year.

Radio City Cine Awards Marathi awarded winners across 12 categories for their outstanding contribution to the Marathi film industry. The list of awardees included veteran legend Asha Bhosle who won the title of Best Playback Singer Female; Sonalee Kulkarni and Ankush Chaudhari won the Best Actor and Best Actress award respectively. Khari Biscuit bagged the award for Best Film of the Year, along with Sanjay Jadhav receiving the award for Best Director for the same movie, amongst several others. The grand award night was also attended by Maharashtra’s most loved actor and comedy star Siddharth Jadhav, Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 winner Shiv Thakre, Actress Shilpa Thakre and Mr. Nanubhai Jaisinghani.

Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said “Radio City Cine Awards has been one of our marquee properties which has grown significantly over the last 3 years. With a network that’s strongest in Maharashtra with presence across 11 cities, Radio City has always been at the forefront in supporting the Marathi film community. The award provides a platform that helps strengthen connect between listeners and their favorite celebrities; the staggering response received over the years is a testament of the success and popularity of the property. Radio City extends its best wishes to all the winners who have made 2019 an entertaining year for Maharashtrians across the country.”

Sonalee Kulkarni, winner of Best Actress at Radio City Cine awards Marathi Season 3 said, “I am overwhelmed by the love and support received from my fans for my role in Hirkani. It was empowering to play the role of a mother who will go to any extent to ensure the safety of her child. Radio City Cine Awards not only recognizes talent, but also empowers and brings the audience close to us by encouraging them to select their favourite artists and technicians from the Marathi film industry. This award encourages me to keep persevering to deliver more of such content to my fans. I would also like to thank my director Prasad Oak for believing in me and giving me this role.”

Ankush Chaudhari, winner of Best Actor award at Radio City Cine Awards Marathi Season 3 said, “Getting chosen as the Best Actor by Radio City Cine Awards for my work in Triple Seat reinforces my faith in my art and is a testimony of the love and support my fans have always showered on me. I feel extremely happy that romantic comedy as a genre is also getting recognized in the Marathi movie industry and every time it encourages me to do different roles. I would also like to thank the team of Triple Seat who showed their undying faith in my work.”

Radio City Cine Awards Marathi Season 3 was amplified across stations in Maharashtra through teasers, promos, and celebrity endorsements played on air. Extending the property on digital platforms, Radio City urged celebrities to share a vote appeal across their social platforms with the hashtag #CityCineAwardsMarathi and encouraged listeners to vote for their favourite stars by logging onto the Radio City website. The award aims at providing a platform between listeners and their favourite regional stars. The 3rd Season of Radio City Cine Awards Marathi witnessed a huge number of votes pouring in from the listeners of Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nanded, Akola, Sangli, and Solapur.

Below is the complete list of all the awardees.