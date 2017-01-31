RadioandMusic
SulaFest's 10th edition will be a very special year for all of us: Raimund Imo
Live | SulaFest | Raimund Imo | Sula Vinyards | SulaFest Bazaar | Tent City | Infected Mushroom | Afro Celt Sound System | Dubioza Kolektiv | Hilight Tribe | Indian Ocean | Loco and Jam | Jan Blomqvist and Band | Nucleya | The Raghu Dixit Project | Swingrowers | Dana Ruh |

MUMBAI: It's back. India's much popular SulaFest returns with many new additions in its 10th edition. On this occasion, RadioandMusic.com spoke to Raimund, Festival Director of the festival to know more about this year’s event.

“SulaFest is in its 10th edition and it is a very special year for all of us as we are taking it to a different level. Previous years of the festival have been fantastic, based on which the team has done a lot of brainstorming to make sure we grow this year”, said Raimund. SulaFest, this year will be a three-day celebration with additional features, which are added to give a 360-degree entertainment to the audience.

This festival conducted at the SulaFest is known to enthral the audience with their lineup. With its mega mix of music genres, the 10th edition of SulaFest will bridge more than 30 genres from around the globe - from World Fusion to Electro Acoustic, Techno, House, Pop, Electronica, Electro-Swing and will witness over 150 artists, ranging from UK, Italy, India, Bosnia, Israel and more across its 3 stages – The Amphitheater Stage, Atmasphere Stage and Tropical Stage.

The power packed line-up includes Grammy nominated as well as world festival favourites such as Bloc Party (UK) making their India debut, all-time favourite Infected Mushroom (IS), Afro Celt Sound System (UK), Dubioza Kolektiv (BA), Hilight Tribe (FR), Indian Ocean (IN), Loco and Jam (UK), Jan Blomqvist and Band (DE), Nucleya (IN), The Raghu Dixit Project (IN), Swingrowers (IT), Dana Ruh (DE), Ska Vengers and, many more performances.

In addition to the same, SulaFest this year will also be giving opportunities to the upcoming artists with their Rise and Shine contest. Talking about the same, Raimund said, “SulaFest is one of the major festivals in India and many artists who have performed here have grown in the country. We provide the stage to many artists and we wanted to give many performers a chance to grow. We invited bands to submit the videos, and the winners will get to perform on one of the stages.”

To add to that fest feel – the ‘Tent City’ is back even bigger where fest-goers can camp under the stars, amidst the cool vineyards. A variety of activities such as yoga sessions, foot massages, tarot reading, wine tours and tastings, grape stomping etc. will definitely add to the ‘fest’ feel. Spicing up the weekend will be the SulaFest Bazaar with a selection of fun and funky items for sale. Sustainability is another team at the festival this year with zero flex being used going all organic!

As always, SulaFest goes out to benefit locally based and national NGO’s and non-profits.

More winery, more entertainment, added spot activities, street art, etc. The experience will certainly be fine-tuned this year as the organisers strive to do much better than previous years.

Preparations for the SulaFest have been planned well in advance keeping the international safety standards in mind. A lot has been looked into detail and this year the organisers ensure swift payment options for the attendees. “We are prepared and we’ll have a cashless payment option and recharge stations on the ground. There will also be an in-house Sula currency and token system in place to ease the process,” said Raimund.

