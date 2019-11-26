State Level Community Radio workshop held a Bhubaneswar

MUMBAI: A State Level Community Radio Workshop was organized by Young India in collaboration with UNICEF on 25 November 2019 at Hotel Excellency, Bhubaneswar. More than 100 young journalists, radio professionals, community radio broadcasters and journalists from community radio stations of Odisha participated in this workshop. In this sharing and review

workshop the guests were Dr. Monica Oldezka Nielsen, Chief of Office, UNICEF, Odisha, Dr. Lopamudra Tripathy, C4D Officer, UNICEF, Sh. Sandeep Sahoo, Senior Journalist, BBC, Sh. Santanu Rath, Former Station Head, AIR-Cuttack, DD-Bhubaneswar, Ms. Itishree Singh

Rathore, News Editor, All India Radio, Cuttack. Mr. N A Shah Ansari, President, Community Radio Association, India highlighted the works and innovative practices done by community radio stations established in the country and

other countries also. Very soon 50 more community radio stations will be established in Odisha and the state will be the hub for community radio in South Asia in coming days. Now

265 community radios are functioning in India and there are 17 functional community radio stations in Odisha, he informed.

Youths must be empowered with their skill development and should bring them to fore front, discussions to bring social change in societies. Community Radio proven as effective media for change. Youth & Adolescent can take major role in it. said by Dr. Monica O Nielsen, Chief, UNICEF-Odisha. She focused on documentation of works, impacts and creative ideas of young people in their societies which will set example for others and encourage them.

Lopamudra Tripathy, C4D Officer, UNICEF gave priority on more focused field level narrowcasting sessions by community radio stations. She categorized community radio as a mid-day medium which has expandable capacity to reach in communities.

During the workshop the Community Radio for Change booklet released by the esteemed guests. Dr. Sishir Kumar Das, President, Community Radio Association, Odisha moderated the workshop.

Sh. Santanu Dash, Former Station Head, AIR-Cuttack, DD-Bhubaneswar highlighted some innovative practices and works done by him during his work period in AIR. Community Radio has evolved to cater the local voice and it is the regional version of radio. Now the narrowcasting sessions are more important rather than broadcasting to reach communities.

Community Radio broadcasters must very careful while presenting and broadcasting the information, he said.

Sh. Sandeep Sahoo, Senior Journalist, BBC prioritized community radio as last mile connectivity and community radio can bring the positive changes through reaching each individual in remote areas. So, community radio sector must be promoted to bring development changes in society, he said. Ms. Itishree Singh Rathore, News Editor, All India Radio, Cuttack shared her journey experience from a community radio intern to News Editor at AIR. She encouraged the young journalists to march forward in their life.

Rudra Prasanna Rath, State Communication Specialist, UNICEF discussed with the community radio participants about how the community radios can expand their outreach, visibility and bring financial sustainability. During the workshop eight young journalists from different community radio stations honoured and awarded for their tremendous works in last year for their communities. The awardees were Rojalin Pradhan from Radio Namaskar, Konark, Puri district, Sagar Pattanayak from Radio Smile, Balasore district, Smita Rani Sahoo from Radio Surabhi, Nayagarh district, S K Riyaz from Radio Bulbul, Bhadrak district, Anita Khilar from Radio

Swaraj, Jajpur district, Meenakshi Sabar from Radio Janavani, Gajapati district, Muskan Suar from Radio Muskan, Kandhamal district and Sabnam Sirin from Radio SOA, Khordha district. The campaign entitled “Empowering Adolescents and Youth through Community Radios in Odisha” last year by Young India in collaboration with UNICEF.

The campaign aimed to generate awareness among community people on thematic issues like child marriage, protecting children from violence, adolescent health, immunization, complementary feeding, anaemia, school dropouts and continuing education, wash; sanitation. 14 Community Radios of Odisha have participated in this campaign.

83 Community Radio Team Members and Youth Reporters trained on thematic areas to play important roles in development of their communities and develop their leadership, communication skills as change makers and champions of children’s rights. Number of radio programmes and jingles

on thematic issues produced and broadcast to disseminate the information to maximize the awareness among people.

The campaign Community Radio for Change has reached more than 27 lakhs population in 13 districts through 5477 hours of broadcasting and 543 narrowcasting sessions. In this campaign 483 radio listener’s group involved and raised 1358 issues in communities out of which 611 issues resolved.

At last Sk. Mohd. Niyaz, Secretary, Community Radio Association, Odisha proposed vote of thanks to all the participants for joining the workshop. S A Safique, Chairperson, Radio Swaraj, Andaz Aaron, Project Coordinator, Young India, Priyabrata Mohanty and Shahjadee Kajal from Young India took lead role in organizing the workshop