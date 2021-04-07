RadioandMusic
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj to strengthen its brand recall as the ultimate entertainment destination. As part of the campaign, Moj has teamed up with Bollywood diva Ananya Pandey and Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda as brand ambassadors; they will be seen on the app’s brand videos and also as creators on Moj. The commercials are set to launch on 3rd April, in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam keeping in view Moj’s diverse audience across the country. Ananya Pandey will drive relevance and boost brand affinity in the priority Hindi speaking markets while Vijay Deverakonda will help double down on the brand presence in South India.

In the commercial, both Ananya and Vijay will be seen swiping through their phones amidst their parents and elderly relatives bickering at home. Bored with the constant bickering, they are swiping up on Moj, imagining their parents and relatives dancing to the cheeky music in the videos, leading to them sitting with their moms and watching Moj videos together. Staying true to the tag line, the fun is only on Moj.

The #SwipeUpwithMoj campaign is centred around a deeper understanding of the users’ need for fun and engaging content that captivates their attention and add entertainment to their everyday lives, breaking all their monotony. The short video format has emerged as the preferred form of content consumption on the go, that is easily accessible to the digital population with just a swipe up, on their smartphones. Moj perfectly capitalises this by encouraging users to explore and discover new and fresh content with just a swipe- up and enter the world of endless fun & entertainment.

Commenting on the campaign, Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, Moj said, “The short video landscape in India has seen a phenomenal rise, with Moj leading the league with the largest short video content library. #SwipeUpwithMoj campaign has been designed to establish Moj as the ‘cool place to hangout’, making it synonymous with short videos, providing a ‘world of fun' at our fingertips. We are confident that this quirky new campaign will help us build deeper and newer connections with our audiences, as we aim to have predominance with a lion’s share of the internet population”

On her association with Moj, Ananya Pandey said, “As a person, I thrive on entertainment and I'm on a constant look-out for fun, on the go content that keeps me amused. With the quick ‘Swipe Up’ option on my phone, I can now get into a world of endless entertainment possibilities from anywhere, thanks to Moj. I'm also equally thrilled to be a part of Moj as a creator, I have already fallen in love with its supercool filters, and I am excited about making some cool content.” On becoming the face for Moj, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Indians love entertainment - in all its forms be it music, dance, humour or drama. I am glad to be associated with Moj, India’s top short video platform. I love the fun, trendy, relatable and light content on the app that peps my mood and keeps me entertained. The culture-shaping impact of short videos has inspired me to be a part of the Moj family, and it’s gonna be a lot of fun to make some cool and engaging content”

The creative mandate for the campaign was run by AllThingsSmall. The videos are produced by Bang Bang and both versions of the film were directed by Ryan Mendonca.

Please click below for the TVCs:

