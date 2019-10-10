RadioandMusic
10 Oct 2019
radio
News
MY FM comes up with 'Plastic Bharat Chhodo' campaign
MUMBAI: MY FM- the Radio arm of DB Corp ltd, has launched ,’Plastic Bharat Chhodo' to address the issue of plastic usage in the country. The campaign aims to promote a greener and cleaner India through this initiative and discourage the use of plastic in any form.  ‘Plastic Bharat Chhodo’ will be aired across all the stations of MY FM.
 
The campaign has a series of activities to adapt an eco friendly lifestyle by junking single use plastic which includes straws, stirrers, cups, lids and plastic bottles. The activities include Prabhat Pheri, for creating awareness through flash mobs; Panni March, a rally to involve listeners join the movement; Sahayog  Andolan and Switch drive.  Sahayog Andolan is an activity for home makers to pledge for a no plastic home, while Switch Drive is for shopkeepers to shift from plastic to cloth paper or jute bags.
 
MY FM COO, Rahul Namjoshi said, “Plastic is one of the biggest mess that we are currently living with. The government of India is now extensively working towards this as Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is at the driving seat of this initiative. We are hopeful that a small effort like ours for this cause will go a long way in making big changes. Keeping this in mind, we have started this initiative ‘Plastic Bharat Chhodo’.
 
On this positive step for a better India, Vinay Manek, national programming head, MY FM, express his views- "MY FM unveiled its national campaign urging the decimation of single use plastic from our lives 'Plastic Bharat Chhodo’. 77 years ago Mahatma Gandhi gave a clarion call - Quit India or Bharat Chhodo. It was aimed at unifying the soul of the nation against a common enemy. An enemy which came from outside and choked our freedom. It is time to yet again unite against a common enemy which is choking our lives and putting our future at stake- plastic.
 
The high decibel campaign will witness the same fervour of an independence movement; educating, informing and encouraging our millions of listeners to shun the usage of plastic. Offering alternatives through information and distribution. Solutions on how we can start weeding it out from our day to day lives, revolving around the 5 R- Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Replace and Recycle.”
 
MY FM has always played a responsible role and taken many initiatives for making the planet a better place to live in. This plastic free step is to sensitize and get close to greener India.
